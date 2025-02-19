Will Young Becomes First Centurion Of Champions Trophy 2025 As New Zealand Faces Pakistan In Opener

Will Young's century guided New Zealand as they took on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener, marking a thrilling start to Pakistan’s first ICC event in 29 years.

New Zealand’s Will Young etched his name in history as the first centurion of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, delivering a composed innings against Pakistan in the tournament’s opening match on Wednesday. Young reached his hundred in 107 balls, striking 11 fours and a six, anchoring the innings after early setbacks for the Black Caps.

Young faced tense moments on his way to the milestone. When on 87, a run-out appeal was turned down after replays confirmed he had made his ground. Later, at 99, he narrowly escaped another scare when a direct hit missed the stumps with him stranded outside the crease.

His innings proved crucial as New Zealand lost three wickets early, including key batters Devon Conway and Kane Williamson in quick succession. Young’s inclusion in the playing XI was largely due to Rachin Ravindra’s absence, as the left-hander continues recovering from a head injury sustained in the tri-nation series opener in Lahore.

Pakistan Hosts ICC Tournament After 29 Years

Pakistan’s long wait to host a major ICC event ended as the Champions Trophy 2025 commenced in Karachi. The last time Pakistan staged an ICC tournament was during the 1996 World Cup, which it co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka. The Men in Green enter this edition as defending champions, having defeated arch-rivals India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Pakistan, after winning the toss, opted to field, looking to capitalize on home conditions. Their fast bowler Haris Rauf, who missed the last two games of the tri-series due to a side strain, made his return to the playing XI, replacing all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

New Zealand in Strong Form Despite Injuries

New Zealand entered the tournament with confidence, having won a tri-nation series against Pakistan and South Africa last week. Despite missing key pacers Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears due to injuries, the Black Caps have managed to maintain balance in their squad. Their spinners, led by left-arm tweaker Mitchell Santner, have been effective in restricting opposition teams during the middle overs.

Historically, New Zealand has held an upper hand over Pakistan in Champions Trophy encounters, winning all three of their previous meetings in 2000, 2006, and 2009. The Black Caps, who lifted the inaugural Champions Trophy title in 1998, are aiming to add another triumph to their record.

With the tournament off to an electrifying start, both teams will look to build momentum as the competition progresses. Pakistan will aim to defend its title on home soil, while New Zealand seeks to continue its dominance over the hosts in the Champions Trophy format.

