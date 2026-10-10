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Home > Sports News > William O’Rourke Injury Update: New Zealand Pacer to Miss India Series, Check Potential Return Date

William O’Rourke Injury Update: New Zealand Pacer to Miss India Series, Check Potential Return Date

New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke has been ruled out of the India tour of New Zealand 2026, missing five ODIs and two Tests due to hamstring and calf injuries. The Kiwi fast bowler is targeting recovery ahead of Australia's Test series.

William O'Rourke has been ruled out of the ODI and Test series against India. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
William O'Rourke has been ruled out of the ODI and Test series against India. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 11:19 IST

India tour of New Zealand: New Zealand have received a huge injury blow ahead of the India tour, with pacer William O’Rourke ruled out of the five-match ODI series and the two-Test series. O’Rourke, 25, remains in rehab mode after sustaining left hamstring and calf strains, and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is prioritising his return to fitness.

O’Rourke was to be part of both the home series ODI and Test legs. But the team management has taken the cautious approach of not rushing him, with New Zealand’s four-Test tour of Australia looming later in December.

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Rob Walter Explains William O’Rourke’s Injury Setback

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment at losing the right-arm pacer for an important home assignment but backed the decision to give him additional time to recover.

“It’s obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India,” Walter said, as quoted in NZC’s official announcement.

The coach added that the decision followed discussions with O’Rourke and the medical team, with the focus on allowing him to rehabilitate both injuries and gradually rebuild his bowling workload. 

All these troubles have hindered his development in recent times, with a back stress fracture ruling him out for seven months until he returned to feature in three ODIs during New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh in April 2026.

He played all three Tests v England in June, taking 10 wickets in the series. But he ruptured his hamstring on the last day of the third test and developed a calf strain in training in August and was not able to return to cricket.

When Will William O’Rourke Return?

They are preparing for the upcoming Australia series as a possible return for the paceman. A four-Test battle kicks off in Perth on December 9, but O’Rourke’s participation will be contingent on whether he can get healthy in time. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to make a return to domestic action for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield at the end of December.

Also Read: ‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

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William O’Rourke Injury Update: New Zealand Pacer to Miss India Series, Check Potential Return Date
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William O’Rourke Injury Update: New Zealand Pacer to Miss India Series, Check Potential Return Date

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William O’Rourke Injury Update: New Zealand Pacer to Miss India Series, Check Potential Return Date
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