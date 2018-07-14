Wimbledon semi-final: Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal to reach the final of a major tournament since 2016 US open on Saturday in the 2nd longest 5 setter match in the history of Wimbledon.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal faced defeat at the hands of 3-times world champion Novak Djokovic on Saturday in the semi-finals of Wimbledon. Djokovic led 2 sets to 1 when the play was halted on Friday evening and the Serbian legend returned under the Centre Court roof to win the 2nd longest men’s semi-final in Wimbledon history at 5 hours and 14 minutes.

The 12-time Grand Slam Winner, who lifted Wimbledon trophy in 2011, 2014 and 2015, is back in a big final for the first time since 2016 US open and is slated to have a face-off with Kevin Anderson.

