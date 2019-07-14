Roger Federer is ready to face Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles finals. The match will start at around 6.30 pm (IST).

It’s the Wimbledon 2019 men’s final. Reigning champion and no.1 ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic is all set to take on Swiss tennis genius Roger Federer in men’s Wimbledon finals on Sunday, July 14. The high-intense match is scheduled to start at around 9 pm Eastern Time(ET), 6 am Pacific Time(ET). The match will begin at 6.30 pm (IST).

Roger Federer who has won 20 grand slam tournaments in his career, highest among any male player will be desperate to make it 21 on Sunday at the All England Club. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic who has won 15 grand slams in his career is currently ranked no 1 in ATP men’s singles rankings.

Federer and Djokovic have faced each other 45 times in major tournaments. They both clashed each other for the first time at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2006. They have contested each other in 15 grand slam matches, with Federer winning six matches and Djokovic winning nine of them. 32-years-old Djokovic has also won last four matches that they have contested between each other including the Paris Masters semi-final in 2018.

In 2015, Federer faced off Djokovic in men’s singles Wimbledon final where the Serbian tennis player picked up the win over four sets. However, Roger Federer has appeared in 11 Wimbledon finals in his career where he managed to win 6 championships.

In 2019, Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in the semi-final by 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic defeated Bautista Agut by 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

