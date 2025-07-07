Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Andrey Rublev Scare to Set Up Explosive Clash with Cameron Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz fought back from a set down to defeat Andrey Rublev on Sunday (July 06) and book a thrilling Wimbledon quarter-final with Britain’s Cameron Norrie. The two-time defending champion won 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 6-4 under the Centre Court roof, staying on track for a historic third straight title.

The Spaniard sealed crucial breaks in each of the final three sets, showcasing mental strength and composure under pressure. “It’s just about belief in yourself,” said Alcaraz. “One point can change a match completely.”

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, held off a fierce five-set challenge from Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, setting up an all-action clash with the world number two for a place in the semi-finals.

Carlos Alcaraz Rallies, Andrey Rublev Resists

Andrey Rublev started brightly, grabbing an early break and edging a tight first-set tie-break with a composed finish. Alcaraz, however, flipped the momentum in the second set as Rublev double-faulted on break point.

The Russian’s fight continued, but Carlos Alcaraz seized his only chance in the third with a highlight-reel winner. Rublev’s resistance faltered again in the fourth when he dropped serve in game five. Despite saving more break points, he couldn’t claw back, and Alcaraz closed it out in just under three hours.

The victory extended Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon winning streak to 18 matches and his overall run to 22, setting the stage for a blockbuster quarter-final.

Cameron Norrie Awaits, Taylor Fritz Eyes Breakthrough

British hope Norrie will now face Alcaraz, who praised his opponent’s form: “Cam is playing great. It’ll be really tough, but exciting.”

Elsewhere, world number five Taylor Fritz reached the quarter-finals after Jordan Thompson retired. The American credited his strict routine, saying, “I take ‘don’t change a winning formula’ to an extreme.” Fritz next plays Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who eased past Kamil Majchrzak.

With Sinner and Djokovic still in the mix, Wimbledon 2025 is hurtling toward a gripping finale.

Also Read: Graham Hansen’s Late Strike Sends Norway to Euro 2025 Quarter-Finals