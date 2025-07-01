Wimbledon 2025: David Beckham Steals The Show, Here Are Other Celebrities Who Served Looks On Day 1

Wimbledon 2025 has kicked off and set to unfold for two upcoming weeks. Staged from 30th June till 13th July, this time too there would be fashion statements made by different celebrities and Royal families. Wimbledon, the famous tennis tournament is all about strawberries, serving and sleek suits. On 30th June, a number of celebrities were spotted in their classy outfits.

From the Royal Family of England, Sarah Fergusson and her daughter Princess Beatrice were seen together watching the game. Sarah returned to the Royal box at Wimbledon after the death of Princess Diana. The last time, both of them were sighted together at the Royal box in 1988.

Newly Knighted David Beckham, in his Boss suit, totally stole the spotlight and proved that Wimbledon’s best dressed isn’t reserved for only women. Beckham alongwith Sir Gareth Southgate, former manager of England National team were seen smiling with their stylish outfits.

Former Wimbledon champion, Maria Sharpova was seen taking a dig wearing a denim skirt with a navy blue coloured polo shirt. Wimbledon is famously known for its All white dress code policy. Maria on her instagram story posted “I did google whether denim was allowed on the grounds. It is”.

Actor Simu Liu and his fiancee were also spotted at the AELTC suite on the No. 1 court.

Keeping the summer core theme in mind, australian actress, Isla Fisher was seen in a black floral summerly lemon print dress.

Lady Gabriella Winsdor was spotted sharing laughs with her friend Robert Denning in the VIP box. This was the first time in a year she was spotted in the public after the death of her husband, Thomas Kingston in February 2024. Lady Gabriella was seen in a white shirt dress with blue floral prints, keeping the floral prints trending and with a minimal makeup look. Her friend, Robert Denning, was seen in a white shirt paired with a black tie and adding more style with it, he added a pair of sunglasses with white frames.

Defending world champion Carlos Alcaraz too made a statement with his style by wearing a cardigan following Federer’s footsteps. The cardigan was seen worn by Federer in Wimbledon 2008.

Wimbledon is all about where tradition meets sports. In the upcoming weeks, we are about to get more of the fabulous outfits.

