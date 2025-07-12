Ruthless Iga Świątek Destroys Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 To Seal Maiden Wimbledon Crown

Wimbledon 2025 Women’s Final: The Saturday afternoon will echo for years across the All England Club lawns. Poland’s Iga Świątek won her maiden Wimbledon title in a one-sided match. She defeated America’s Amanda Anisimova in in straight sets — 6-0, 6-0 — and completed her transition from clay-court queen to royal Wimbledon figure.

The 24‑year‑old Polish star was a five-time grand slam champion, but no one had thought she will prevail on the grass too. However, she silenced all sceptics with her 6-2, 6-0 win against Belinda Bencic in the semis, and was a final favourite from the beginning.

Anisimova, making her major final debut, had come armed with power and focus after stunning Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. But on the Centre Court, it was Swiatek’s Saturday.

“Grass, mastered,” Wimbledon posted on X.

Grass, mastered. 🏆 Iga Swiatek is Poland’s first Wimbledon singles champion 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/5fsPpX4ANC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

Świątek became the eighth consecutive first-time champion in the women’s tournament at Wimbledon.

In the past, she won French Open four times — in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 — and the US Open in 2022.

However, her Wimbledon win is special, because it came in a stunningly dominant performance. And it’s also historic because modern tennis never saw a double bagel win in the Wimbledon finals before this. According to available records, the last 6-0, 6-0 win was registered more than a century ago in 1911, when Dorothea Lambert Chambers defeated Dora Boothby.

Świątek now holds a distinction of winning each of her first six grand slam finals, joining the league of Monica Seles and Margaret Court.

With her sixth grand slam title, Swiatek also breaks a tie with Maria Sharapova and Martina Hingis. Venus Williams was the last woman player to achieve this milestone back in 2007.

Świątek now has titles from all three playing surfaces — clay, hard, and grass — in her kitty, and only an Australian Open left to complete her career grand slam.