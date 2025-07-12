LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Sports > Ruthless Iga Świątek Destroys Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 To Seal Maiden Wimbledon Crown

Ruthless Iga Świątek Destroys Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 To Seal Maiden Wimbledon Crown

Four time French Open champion Iga Świątek has defeated Amanda Anisimova at the All England Club in the final of the women singles at Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek wins Wimbledon 2025
Iga Swiatek won the Wimbledon 2025 women's title, defeating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. Photo: X/@Wimbledon

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 22:44:44 IST

Wimbledon 2025 Women’s Final: The Saturday afternoon will echo for years across the All England Club lawns. Poland’s Iga Świątek won her maiden Wimbledon title in a one-sided match. She defeated America’s Amanda Anisimova in in straight sets — 6-0, 6-0 — and completed her transition from clay-court queen to royal Wimbledon figure.  

The 24‑year‑old Polish star was a five-time grand slam champion, but no one had thought she will prevail on the grass too. However, she silenced all sceptics with her 6-2, 6-0 win against Belinda Bencic in the semis, and was a final favourite from the beginning.

Anisimova, making her major final debut, had come armed with power and focus after stunning Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. But on the Centre Court, it was Swiatek’s Saturday. 

“Grass, mastered,” Wimbledon posted on X.

Tags: Amanda AnisimovaAmanda Anisimova Wimbledon defeathome_hero_pos_1Iga Swiatek

More News

‘What Is Defamation?’: IAS Coach Vikas Divyakirti Summoned For Derogatory Remarks Against Judiciary
Has David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Unfollowed His Family On Instagram Amid Family Tensions? Here’s The Truth
Kate Rejoins Wimbledon With Heartfelt Welcome as She Returns to Present Women’s Trophy | Watch
Ruthless Iga Świątek Destroys Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 To Seal Maiden Wimbledon Crown
Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father Deepak Yadav Wants Himself To Be Hanged
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Arrested On Alleged Theft Charges At Dubai Airport
Why Trump Is Targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Now More Than Ever
Wimbledon’s Star-Studded Centre Court: Who’s Watching from the Royal Box?
Trump Organisation to Develop Luxury Tower in Romanian Capital City of Bucharest
How SDRF Became Lifeline For Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?