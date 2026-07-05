Wimbledon 2026 Results: Alexandra Eala Stuns Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina Crashes Out In Massive Upsets

Wimbledon 2026 Results: The women’s draw at Wimbledon on Saturday had two glaring holes: second seed Elena Rybakina was eliminated by Belgian Elise Mertens, while defending champion Iga Swiatek was outplayed by Filipino Alexandra Eala, who has become a crowd favourite. After a marathon first-set match that lasted over ninety minutes, disgruntled Polish third seed Swiatek succumbed 7–6(9) 6-2 to a courageous Eala.

Elena Rybakina suffers shock defeat against Elise Mertens

Rybakina, the 2022 champion who doubled her Grand Slam tally this year by winning the Australian Open, also fell away badly after a close first set, going down 7-6(4) 6-1 to Mertens who has reached the last 16 for the fourth time. “Definitely I need to analyse and change something because it’s not working,” said Rybakina, for whom a run to the quarter-finals here could have seen her become world number one.

Serena Williams bow out of Women’s Doubles

There was American disappointment on the day of the nation’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence as Serena Williams, one of its greatest ever athletes, withdrew from her eagerly-awaited doubles with sister Venus because of injury. In an Instagram post Williams, who returned to the tournament after a four-year absence but lost to Maya Joint in the singles, said she was “heartbroken to have to withdraw”.

Madison Keys and Ashlyn Krueger go past Round of 16

But there were July 4 fireworks on Centre Court as 26th seed Madison Keys upset last year’s runner-up Amanda Anisimova 3-6 6-2 6-3 in an all-American blockbuster.

Keys, on a roll on the grass after her title run in Eastbourne last week, was one of eight American singles players in action on the nation’s big day.

There was further U.S. success as qualifier Ashlyn Krueger enjoyed a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 victory over Ukraine’s Daria Snigur but 23rd seed Emma Navarro went out to Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in three sets.

No shocks in Men’s Singles

The shocks did not continue to the men’s draw where second seed and newly-crowned French Open champion Alexander Zverev maintained his impressive start with a 6-2 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over American Marcos Giron.

Italy’s French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli lost the opening set 6-0 against Russia’s Karen Khachanov but rallied to win in five 0-6 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2.

Mixed success for Italians

With defending champion Jannik Sinner already through, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego tasted defeat against Grigor Dimitrov and Taylor Fritz, respectively. Italy could have had four men in the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 1947 French Open. Ninth seed Cobolli will face Australian Alex de Minaur next after he beat American Zachary Svajda 6-2 5-7 6-2 6-4.

Alexandra Eala outplays defending champion, Iga Swiatek

Eala, seeded 29, had already become the first player from the Philippines to reach the third round of a Grand Slam this week and has a message in Tagalog etched on her cap which translates as “once it grows, it cannot be stopped”.

“For someone who grew up in the Philippines… I went to training with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks and my light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so… to her, this is everything,” Eala told an enchanted Centre Court crowd.

“But because I’m emotional does not mean I’m satisfied, so yeah, okay, next round. Let’s go.”

She went toe-to-toe with Swiatek in a gripping first set and saved a set point in the tiebreak as her opponent netted a forehand — the Pole laughing sarcastically and shouting at her entourage in the stands.

Eala remained composed in the second set as she sprinted clear and held her nerve to claim a famous win.

While Eala’s joy was uncontained, six-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek slumped off, trying to digest another disappointing loss. “Honestly, I don’t care anymore about the results. I’ve been so focused on them that it’s hard to continue like that,” she told reporters later. “So I’m really trying to let it go.”

Arthur Fery goes past Zizour Bergs

The biggest roars around the grounds on Saturday were reserved for British battler Arthur Fery who kept the home flag flying with a thrilling comeback victory against Belgium’s Zizou Bergs on a raucous Court 18. Fery, trailed by two sets to one and a double break at 1-4 but refused to roll over and came back to win the longest match of the tournament in a deciding-set tiebreaker.

(With Agency Inputs)

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