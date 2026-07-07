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Home > Sports News > Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd

Flavio Cobolli continued his impressive Wimbledon 2026 campaign by defeating Alex de Minaur to reach the quarterfinals, while Jasmine Paolini ended Alexandra Eala's dream run. Arthur Fery delighted British fans with a thrilling victory as Taylor Fritz and Linda Noskova also advanced.

Flavio Cobolli continued his fine form as he defeated Alex de Minaur to reach the Wimbledon 2026 Quarter-Finals. Image Credit: AFP
Flavio Cobolli continued his fine form as he defeated Alex de Minaur to reach the Wimbledon 2026 Quarter-Finals. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 05:33 IST

Wimbledon 2026 Results: British supporters uncorked the champagne as Arthur Fery defeated fellow wildcard Grigor Dimitrov on Monday, while energetic Italians Flavio Cobolli and Jasmine Paolini lit up the Wimbledon lawns and advanced back to the quarterfinals. Cobolli maintained his excellent Grand Slam form after losing to Alexander Zverev in the Roland Garros final by defeating Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 on a scorching afternoon on Court One, where play was twice stopped due to sick spectators. After defeating his tenacious opponent with a spinning forehand winner deep in the second set and maintaining composure under pressure, the ninth seed sought to cool off with some ice cream.

Wimbledon 2026: Flavio Cobolli defeats Alex de Minaur

“I feel great. It was an incredible match for me. I think I played one of the best matches, especially on this surface that is always tough to play on,” Cobolli told reporters.

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“Today I found a way to have a high level for, I don’t know how much I played, but for all the match… I’m proud and happy to reach a second quarter-final in a row here at Wimbledon. That means a lot for me.

“I played for my first time here on Court One. The feeling on the court was incredible. I love to play there. The sound was amazing and amazing feeling with the ball.”

The end of De Minaur’s bid to reach an eighth Grand Slam quarter-final, and his hopes of finally crossing that hurdle, left the 27-year-old deeply disappointed. “I think breaking it down into possibly simpler terms, I think one of us went out to win the match, and the other went out not to lose the match,” De Minaur said.

“I think it’s pretty self-explanatory who was who.

“It breaks me inside. That’s the reality of it. Many, many hours gets put into my craft and countless years to have moments like these. To not step up to the plate, it’s gut wrenching.”

Jasmine Paolini ends Alexandra Eala’s dream run

Cobolli’s compatriot Paolini ended fellow crowd favourite Alexandra Eala’s trailblazing Wimbledon run with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over the Filipina on Centre Court to stay on track for another deep run after her 2024 runner-up finish.

The 13th seed’s Wimbledon preparation was hampered due to a foot injury that has dogged her this season but she said she was rediscovering her joy for tennis again at a venue where she has enjoyed great support.

“I’m enjoying playing tennis. Of course, it’s easier when you play well. But I think it’s important to try to keep this mindset, even when things are tougher,” Paolini said.

Marta Kostyuk goes past Ashlyn Krueger

Paolini will face another big test when she meets Ukrainian 12th seed Marta Kostyuk, who began the eighth day’s proceedings with a 6-4 6-4 win over American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger on Court Two as the heat began to make life uncomfortable.

After a heatwave last week, which broke British records for June at around 37 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit), the second week of the tournament is forecast to see temperatures climb again beyond 30 degrees Celsius.

“It was a pretty stressful match for me because I was the one coming into this match with being a favourite with such a good opportunity, playing for the first quarter-final here in Wimbledon,” Kostyuk said.

“Of course, there was more pressure. I think just all these things kind of connected. For sure the heat didn’t help.”

Wimbledon 2026 Results

Former Australian Open champion Madison Keys joined Krueger in going out of the exit door following a 6-4 7-6(2) loss to rising Czech Linda Noskova, who reached the last eight of the Grand Slam for the first time.

The 21-year-old Noskova, who is eager to follow in the footsteps of her champion compatriots Petra Kvitova, Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova, will face Elise Mertens after the Belgian beat Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-4.

Local fans were in for a treat in the evening when Fery fought past Dimitrov 7-5 3-6 4-6 6-4 7-6(10-7) in nearly four hours to continue his extraordinary journey as the last remaining Briton in the singles draw.

Taylor Fritz made swift work of Kazakh 10th seed Alexander Bublik 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years at the All England Club.

Alexander Zverev vs Jiri Lehecka Suspended due to curfew

Fellow title contender Zverev’s late-starting clash with Czech Jiri Lehecka will resume on Tuesday with the French Open winner leading 6-4 7-5 3-3 after play was suspended due to the local curfew of 11 p.m.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd
Tags: Alex de MinaurAlexandra EalaArthur Feryflavio cobolliGrigor DimitrovJasmine PaoliniWimbledon 2026 resultsWimbledon quarterfinals

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd

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