Wimbledon 2026 Results: Jannik Sinner Crushes Novak Djokovic, Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Alexander Zverev

Wimbledon 2026 Results: With a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory to advance to the Wimbledon final on Friday, reigning champion Jannik Sinner brutally halted Novak Djokovic’s most recent attempt to win a record 25th Grand Slam championship. Earlier on Friday, Alexander Zverev defeated British player Arthur Fery 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 to complete his incredible Wimbledon run and go to the final, where he will have the chance to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles following his success at the French Open. The German will take on reigning Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner in his fifth major title match, following his Roland Garros victory that gave him a long-awaited breakthrough after years of misery.

Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

The searing temperatures of previous days dipped for the day’s second semi-final but Sinner turned up the heat on the 39-year-old Djokovic who barely laid a glove on the Italian. Sinner will bid for a fifth Grand Slam title on Sunday against Germany’s Alexander Zverev who ended the dream run of British wildcard Arthur Fery earlier on Centre Court.

For Djokovic it was a fifth loss in his last six Grand Slam semi-finals and the clock is ticking for the Serb and his hopes of moving ahead of Margaret Court on the all-time list for most major titles in the history of the sport. The Centre Court crowd, who have not always been Djokovic’s firmest fans, joined in chants of “Nole, Nole” throughout the match but Sinner was just too good, serving 16 aces and conceding just six points on his first serve.

Jannik Sinner aims for back-to-back titles

Top seed Sinner has raised his level round by round after a tough start to his title defence when he was taken to five sets by lesser-known Serb Miomir Kecmanovic. He was dialled in from the first game against the man he lost to at the same stage of this year’s Australian Open, peppering the lines with punishing ground strokes and dominating on his laser-like serving. Sinner did not face a single break point for nearly two hours of Friday’s contest by which time he had the match under control. Even that was saved with a booming ace.

Zverev ends Arthut Fery’s dream run at Wimbledon 2026

Fery, bidding to become the second man to make a major final as a wildcard after Goran Ivanisevic at Wimbledon in 2001, kept pushing in the next set, but he quickly found himself down 1-4 as his more experienced opponent dialled up the intensity. The vociferous Centre Court crowd rallied behind Fery after the 23-year-old appeared to let his frustrations boil over, but they were soon silenced when Zverev unshackled his fiery serve and forehand to tighten his grip on the match.

Also Read: Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition