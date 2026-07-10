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Home > Sports News > Wimbledon 2026 Results: Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova Advance To Final; Heliovaara-Patten Reach Men’s Doubles Decider

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova Advance To Final; Heliovaara-Patten Reach Men’s Doubles Decider

Catch up on the major results from Day 11 at Wimbledon 2026. Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova set up a historic all-Czech women's final, while top seeds advance in men's doubles.

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova Advance To Final; Heliovaara-Patten Reach Men's Doubles Decider. Photo X
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova Advance To Final; Heliovaara-Patten Reach Men's Doubles Decider. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 00:00 IST

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Day 11 at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships delivered a masterclass in high-stakes drama, leaving an indelible mark on tennis history. The iconic grass courts of SW19 bore witness to the completion of the prestigious Ladies’ Singles Semifinals, alongside a pair of fiercely contested Men’s Doubles Semifinals that finalized Saturday’s championship clashes. 

An All-Czech Affair: Muchova and Noskova Advance

History was authored on Centre Court as two sensational performances guaranteed a brand-new, first-time Wimbledon champion from the Czech Republic.

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The afternoon kicked off with an absolute epic as tenth seed Karolina Muchova outlasted seventh seed Coco Gauff in a physical rollercoaster that lasted well over two and a half hours. Muchova initially dominated the baseline exchanges to secure the opening set 6–2. However, the American star mounted a fierce, aggressive fightback to storm through the second set 6–1 and level the playing field.

The deciding third set culminated in a nerve-shredding, extended 10-point super tiebreak. Showing immense psychological fortitude, Muchova saved a critical match point before converting her own chance to edge the thriller 6–2, 1–6, 7–6 (12–10).

In the subsequent semifinal, 21-year-old Linda Noskova kept her dream Grand Slam run alive with a composed power-hitting display. The ninth-seeded Czech dismantled Ukraine’s 12th seed Marta Kostyuk in a clinical straight-sets victory, moving into her debut major final with a comfortable 6–4, 6–4 scoreline.

Men’s Doubles: Heavyweights Set Up Blockbuster Finale

Concurrently, the Men’s Doubles draw reached its final four as the remaining elite pairings left everything on the outer courts.

Top-seeded defending champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara relied on clinical veteran synergy to squeak past the explosive, unseeded partnership of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Aleksandar Kovacevic. In a high-octane servebot battle featuring zero breaks of serve, the tournament favorites excelled in the critical moments to secure a narrow 7–6 (7–2), 7–6 (10–8) triumph.

Joining them in the final are sixth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic. The experienced duo neutralised the heavy hitting of the seventh-seeded German pair, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz, registering an authoritative 7–6 (10–8), 6–2 victory. Arevalo and Pavic’s seamless net-play during the business end of the opening tiebreak broke the Germans’ resistance, paving the way for a dominant second set.

Updated July 9 Results (Complete List)

Women’s Singles – Semifinals

Karolína Muchova [10] defeated Coco Gauff [7] — 6–2, 1–6, 7–6 (12–10)

Linda Noskova [9] defeated Marta Kostyuk [12] — 6–4, 6–4

Men’s Doubles – Semifinals

Henry Patten & Harri Heliovaara [1] defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic & Thanasi Kokkinakis — 7–6 (7–2), 7–6 (10–8)

Mate Pavic & Marcelo Arevalo [6] defeated Kevin Krawietz & Tim Putz [7] — 7–6 (10–8), 6–2

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova Advance To Final; Heliovaara-Patten Reach Men’s Doubles Decider
Tags: home-hero-pos-8Linda Noskova Wimbledon finalMuchova vs Gauff semifinal scoreSW19 Day 11 highlightsWimbledon 2026Wimbledon 2026 results July 9Wimbledon tennis updates 2026

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova Advance To Final; Heliovaara-Patten Reach Men’s Doubles Decider
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova Advance To Final; Heliovaara-Patten Reach Men’s Doubles Decider
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova Advance To Final; Heliovaara-Patten Reach Men’s Doubles Decider
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