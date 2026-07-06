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Home > Sports News > Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic Reaches 17th Quarterfinal

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic Reaches 17th Quarterfinal

Wimbledon 2026 witnessed a major upset as Naomi Osaka defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal. Novak Djokovic secured a record 106th Wimbledon win, while Karolina Muchova knocked out defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in London.

Naomi Osaka defeated Wimbledon 2026 top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16. Image Credit: AFP
Naomi Osaka defeated Wimbledon 2026 top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 03:15 IST

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka began her Wimbledon week wearing a kimono-style walk-on attire inspired by her favourite character from the Quentin Tarantino movie ‘Kill Bill’ and she completed it by taking out top seed Aryna Sabalenka in ruthless manner. The Japanese 14th seed advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time with a 6-2 7-6(2) victory, demonstrating the style of tennis that led her to four Grand Slam championships. Sabalenka’s loss added to the chaos in the women’s draw.

The top three seeds are eliminated as a result of Osaka’s triumph, which comes after reigning champion Iga Swiatek and 2022 winner Elena Rybakina lost in the third round. Barbora Krejcikova will undoubtedly win Wimbledon for the seventh time in a row after falling to fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in the fourth round on Sunday.

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Novak Djokovic fights his way to 17th Wimbledon Quarter-Final

Novak Djokovic continued his challenge for a men’s record-equalling eighth title although the 39-year-old said he did not enjoy his scrappy 7-6(6) 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin. “To be honest, I haven’t felt really great on the court, so I was relieved to get out of it and get a win,” Djokovic said after moving past Swiss great Roger Federer with a men’s record 106th Wimbledon match win.

“Satisfaction and enjoyment weren’t part of today’s win.”

It may have been ugly, but Djokovic is through to his 17th Wimbledon quarter-final and one victory away from a possible semi-final showdown with defending champion Jannik Sinner. For that to happen Djokovic will have to beat Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted Spain’s last survivor Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-1 — a four-hour 26 minute battle that ended with an angry exchange of words between the players at the net.

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz suffered heartbreak as he was forced to retire in the fifth set of his clash against German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff who at the age of 36 is in a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time.

Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka stuns top-seed Aryna Sabalenka

There was no doubt about which match had top-billing on a warm and sunny Day Seven at the All England Club — a showdown between power merchants Sabalenka and Osaka, two 28-year-olds with four Grand Slams apiece, all on hard courts.

After Osaka beat Sabalenka en route to winning the 2018 U.S. Open title, they did not meet again for almost eight years. When they finally did cross paths, Sabalenka beat her Japanese rival three times this season. But the tables were turned emphatically as a serene Osaka produced a display of sustained power and accuracy to leave Sabalenka screaming in frustration on Centre Court. The expected fireworks failed to materialise though as Osaka dominated throughout against a misfiring Sabalenka — claiming her biggest win since returning from maternity leave in 2024.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had so much fun on the court. To do it here, it really means a lot. I lost to her like three times in a row, so that really sucked. So I wanted to turn it over.”

Asked later about her slightly ‘toned-down’ outfit for her entrance on Centre Court, Osaka said: “I actually really wanted to focus on the match. So that was me being very tame. I kind of want to focus on my tennis now, so I might dial back a little bit.”

Naomi Osaka set to face Karolina Muchova next

Next up for Osaka is 10th seed Muchova who beat 2024 champion Krejcikova 7-5 5-7 6-3 in a tight battle. Five American women reached the last 16, the most since 2002 and two of them met on Court One where fourth seed Jessica Pegula’s experience paid dividends as she gave 18-year-old Iva Jovic a lesson in match management in a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory. Pegula, who has matched her best Wimbledon run, could face another American next if Coco Gauff beats Belinda Bencic.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic Reaches 17th Quarterfinal
Tags: Aryna SabalenkaJannik SinnerNaomi Osakanovak djokovicWimbledon 2026Wimbledon 2026 results

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic Reaches 17th Quarterfinal

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic Reaches 17th Quarterfinal
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic Reaches 17th Quarterfinal
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic Reaches 17th Quarterfinal
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic Reaches 17th Quarterfinal

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