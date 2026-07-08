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Home > Sports News > Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out

Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals delivered major drama as Novak Djokovic won the longest Wimbledon quarter-final ever against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner reached the semi-finals, Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev achieved career-best runs, while Karolina Muchova ended Naomi Osaka's title hopes.

Novak Djokovic won against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history. Image Credit: AFP
Novak Djokovic won against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 04:15 IST

Wimbledon 2026 Results: On Tuesday at Wimbledon, American Coco Gauff and German Alexander Zverev both set new records, but Naomi Osaka’s chances of winning the championship vanished on a sweltering day at the All England Club. Men’s defending champion Jannik Sinner may have been concerned by the heat warnings, but he defeated German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 to advance to the semifinals. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fifth set in what was the longest quarter-final in the history of Wimbledon. The Serbian legend will now face Sinner in the semi-final.

Alexander Zverev completes his a fourth set win over Jiri Lehecka

Zverev, whose Wimbledon ceiling had also previously been the fourth round, returned to finish off dangerous Czech Jiri Lehecka to reach his first quarter-final there. The 29-year-old had been three games from victory on Monday evening before being snagged by Wimbledon’s curfew and despite allowing Lehecka back into the match on the resumption he completed a 6-4 7-5 3-6 7-6(6) win. He will be back on court on Wednesday to face American Taylor Fritz in a battle of the 140 mph servers.

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Zverev lost 12 of the first 13 points as he resumed at 3-3 in the third set against Lehecka and looked heavy-legged as all his good work on Monday appeared to be unravelling. But he steadied the ship and despite serving a double-fault on match point in the fourth-set tiebreak, he got it done.

“Who would have thought it’s only taken me 12 years to get (to my first Wimbledon quarter-final), but I’m incredibly happy and relieved. But of course I want to play three more matches,” he said on a paint-peeling day in London SW19.

Karolina Muchova ends Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon 2026 campaign

Japan’s Osaka’s outfits and tennis have sparkled in equal measure at this year’s Championships, and her dominant victory over world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday had many predicting she could go on and win a fifth Grand Slam title. The 14th seed ran into inspired Czech Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, however, losing 7-6(4) 6-4. On a day of personal bests, Muchova also ensured her deepest Wimbledon run after twice falling in the last eight and she will now stand in the way of Gauff.

Muchova could be joined in the semi-finals by a second Czech on Wednesday when Linda Noskova plays Elise Mertens. 

Coco Gauff goes past compatriot Jessica Pegula

Seventh seed Gauff’s relationship with grass has been lukewarm since she made her Wimbledon debut as a 15-year-old in 2019 and had never gone past the fourth round. The bond is clearly getting stronger though as she proved with a composed 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory over American number one Jessica Pegula on Centre Court.

Gauff’s progress at this year’s Wimbledon has been far from smooth, dropping sets in three of her four matches. But she is finding ways to win. Friend and doubles partner Pegula, playing her first ever match on Centre Court, looked the more assured player for a set and a half on Tuesday but Gauff solved the puzzle for an impressive victory. “Pretty insane, honestly,” was Gauff’s immediate reaction to the win. “Considering how I hadn’t won a match on grass in two years before this tournament, I’m definitely just really happy with how I played today.”

Jannik Sinner makes it to Semi-Final

Sinner’s second-round meltdown in a Parisian heatwave a few weeks ago has raised doubts about the red-haired Italian’s ability to operate in extreme temperatures. He never managed to find top gear against Grand Slam quarter-final debutant Struff, and things might have got sweaty if he had not saved a set point in the second set. But, ultimately, his precision serving eased him through to his 10th Grand Slam semi-final and a collision with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic wins a marathon quarter-final against Felix Auger-Aliassime

Novak Djokovic reached an eighth straight Wimbledon semi-final after grinding down Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(10) 3-6 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(10-4) in an epic battle on Tuesday to set up a showdown with reigning champion Jannik Sinner. Having surpassed Roger Federer for most match victories at the All England Club with his 106th win in the last round, the 39-year-old eclipsed the Swiss again by becoming the first man to reach the last four eight straight times. 

Djokovic got there by coming through the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history, at five hours and 15 minutes, with a gutsy display against a determined opponent who proved hard to break down for much of the contest.

“I won with a racket and a lot of heart,” Djokovic said. “I guess it’s the management of the nerves and the extreme tension you feel in these kinds of matches. Towards the end, it was anybody’s game. The scoreline was even all the way through. It was anybody’s game in the super tiebreak in the fifth.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out
Tags: alexander zverevCoco GauffJannik SinnerKarolina MuchovaNaomi Osakanovak djokovicWimbledon 2026Wimbledon 2026 results

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out

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Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out
Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out

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