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Home > Sports News > Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals

Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals

Alexander Zverev sweeps past Taylor Fritz while Marta Kostyuk stuns Jasmine Paolini. Catch up on all the major quarter-final results from July 8 at Wimbledon 2026.

Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals. Photo X
Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 22:39 IST

Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: The iconic grass courts of SW19 bore witness to high-stakes drama and breathtaking tennis on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, as the remaining singles quarter-final berths were fiercely contested at the Wimbledon Championships. With the tournament entering its final stretch, the world’s finest athletes pushed their limits under the British summer skies to book their spots in the coveted semi-finals.

Zverev Outclasses Fritz in Masterclass Display

In the marquee men’s singles clash on Centre Court, Germany’s Alexander Zverev put on a flawless display of power and precision to dismantle American hopeful Taylor Fritz in straight sets. Billed as a tight, heavyweight encounter, Zverev completely dictated the tempo from the opening game, leveraging his lethal first serve to neutralize Fritz’s baseline aggression.

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Zverev broke early in each set, applying relentless pressure on the American’s service games. Fritz, who struggled to find his rhythm on the slick grass, had no answers for Zverev’s brilliant court coverage and clinical passing shots. The German fired 14 aces and won a staggering 82% of his second-serve points, wrapping up a commanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory to march into the semi-finals with absolute authority.

Kostyuk Stuns Paolini in Women’s Draw

Over on Court 1, the women’s singles draw served up a massive statement performance as Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk powered past Italy’s Jasmine Paolini with a ruthless performance. Paolini, known for her dogged defense and fighting spirit, looked completely overwhelmed by the sheer velocity of Kostyuk’s groundstrokes right from the start.

Kostyuk hit the lines with uncanny accuracy, breaking Paolini’s serve four times while facing zero break points herself. Winning an extraordinary 90% of her first-serve points, the Ukrainian star dominated the baseline rallies to secure a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 victory in just over an hour, solidifying her status as a serious title contender.

Nosková Edges Out Mertens

In the other major women’s quarter-final of the day, Czech rising star Linda Nosková continued her dream Wimbledon campaign by defeating Belgium’s experienced Elise Mertens. In a match defined by tactical baseline duels, Nosková showed immense maturity to handle Mertens’ heavy spin. The Czech star capitalized on crucial errors from her opponent, closing out a highly competitive match in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, to advance.

Meanwhile, in an unexpected men’s matchup, British wildcard Arthur Fery delighted the home crowd by downing Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0, putting the finishing touches on an unforgettable day of tennis at the All England Club.

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Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals
Tags: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz resultsLinda Noskova Elise MertensMarta Kostyuk Jasmine PaoliniWimbledon 2026Wimbledon 2026 quarter finalsWimbledon July 8 scores

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Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals

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Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals
Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals
Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals
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