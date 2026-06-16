LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Barack Obama Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Barack Obama Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Barack Obama Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Barack Obama Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Barack Obama Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence Barack Obama Chamoli madras high court australian family Tecno Governor Box Office Collection cristiano ronaldo education bcci Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker delhi business news artificial intelligence
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category

Legendary Tennis duo of Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams are set to return in Wimbledon 2026 and play in the doubles' category in the Grand Slam event.

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams' Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus Williams In Doubles' Category. (Image Credits: X)
Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams' Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus Williams In Doubles' Category. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 22:54 IST

Wimbledon 2026: Legendary Tennis duo of Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams are set to return in Wimbledon 2026 and play in the doubles’ category in the Grand Slam event. Having won the doubles title six times, Serena and Venus have been granted a wildcard entry into Wimbledon 2026 as it will be their first appearance together since US Open 2022.

Serena and Venus have won 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles together, the second-highest tally in the Open Era, behind the 20 major titles claimed by Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver.

Serena Williams returned to action recently after lengthy gap

Serena Williams, who stepped away from tennis after the 2022 US Open, returned to professional action last week at Queen’s Club, partnering with Victoria Mboko. The duo won their opening match, but Mboko later withdrew due to an injury that will also rule her out of Wimbledon. Williams is also competing in doubles this week in Berlin alongside Karolina Muchova. Meanwhile, Venus Williams, who made her comeback to the tour last July after a 16-month break, is currently ranked No. 119 in doubles. Her best result since returning came at last year’s US Open, where she reached the quarterfinals partnering Leylah Fernandez.

You Might Be Interested In

The six remaining wild cards in the women’s doubles draw have been allocated to all-British pairings: Katie Boulter/Heather Watson, Madeleine Brooks/Amelia Rajecki, Jodie Burrage/Mika Stojsavljevic, Freya Christie/Eden Silva, Harriet Dart/Maia Lumsden, and Alicia Dudeney/Mimi Xu. Maja Chwalinska, on the other hand, has been awarded a singles wild card for Wimbledon, where she headlines the list of recipients.

The 24-year-old from Poland was ranked No. 114 when the entry list was confirmed but rose to No. 21 after an impressive run from qualifying to the Roland Garros final. She will feature in the Wimbledon main draw for the second time, having previously qualified in 2022 and reached the second round. Harriet Dart, Alicia Dudeney, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic, Katie Swan and Mimi Xu have been awarded six singles wild cards for Wimbledon, with the final spot to be confirmed later.

Dart, 29, will make her eighth Wimbledon main-draw appearance and has previously reached the third round twice, while Swan, 27, is set for her seventh appearance in the women’s singles draw and will aim to surpass her best result of a second-round finish in 2018. Dudeney, 23, a former University of Florida player, recently secured her first Top 100 win against Yulia Putintseva in Nottingham qualifying and is set for her WTA main-draw debut there as a lucky loser, with Wimbledon marking her Grand Slam main-draw debut.

Teenagers Klugman, Stojsavljevic and Xu will all make their second consecutive Wimbledon main-draw appearances. Klugman, 17 and a former junior world No. 1, recently claimed her first Top 100 victory over Anastasia Zakharova in Nottingham qualifying before entering the main draw as a lucky loser. Stojsavljevic, the 2024 US Open girls’ singles champion, also recorded a notable win over top-60 player Talia Gibson in Billie Jean King Cup action earlier this year.

Elsewhere, qualifying wild cards have been awarded to Brits Daniella Britton, Jodie Burrage and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, along with Slovakia’s Mia Pohankova, last year’s girls’ singles champion.

(With inputs from ANI) 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category
Tags: Serena WilliamsVenus WilliamswimbledonWimbledon 2026

RELATED News

‘Most Oppressed Team at FIFA World Cup 2026’: Iran Coach Fumes After New Zealand Draw as Squad Forced to Leave US Immediately

India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer

FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Heroic Performance Against Spain

No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List

Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Fake ED Raid Posts, Seeks Action Against ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook Page

LATEST NEWS

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category

Trump's Reaction To ‘TRUMP 47’ Jersey Gift From German Chancellor Goes Viral

Expelled TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee Backs Floor Test

Trump Says Netanyahu 'Begged Obama' Over Iran Nuclear Deal

Pavel Durov Slams India's Temporary Ban Ahead Of NEET-UG Re-Exam

Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India

Uttarakhand Video: Clash Between Nihang Pilgrims And Locals in Chamoli Turns Violent

Bengaluru Successfully Hosted the Inaugural Edition of dealclave, a Leadership Forum for Real Estate Leaders

No Signature Modi-Trump Hug As Leaders Reconnect At G7 Summit

The Pittch: Redefining Experiential Marketing Through Culture, Creativity, and Immersive Storytelling

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category
Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category
Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category
Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Return Confirmed, Set To Pair With Sister Venus In Doubles’ Category

QUICK LINKS