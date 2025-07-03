Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > Sports > Wimbledon Day 3: With New Twists, Celebrities Are Embracing Traditional Tennis Attire

Wimbledon Day 3: With New Twists, Celebrities Are Embracing Traditional Tennis Attire

Day three of Wimbledon 2025 has begun, and the royal box is already bursting at the seams with a star-studded guest list that includes musicians, actors, and sports celebrities.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 10:18:48 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The celebrity power in the Centre Court stands at Wimbledon 2025 is nearly as impressive as the sport itself.

The third day of the renowned tennis tournament is jam-packed with events featuring a number of British players, such as Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, as well as international players, such as Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka.

Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson were the first home hopefuls to lose, while Jack Draper easily advanced to the second round yesterday. The women’s draw saw more spectacular exits, though, as French Open winner Coco Gauff succumbed to Dayana Yastremska in the final match on Court One, followed by the elimination of third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen.

Celebrities Spotted 

Olivia Rodrigo and her partner Louis Partridge traded in their Glastonbury punk attitude for preppy charm. On the third day, they created a cute pair look, with Partridge wearing a tie with his timeless blue sport jacket and khakis and Rodrigo wearing a pretty red gingham dress. At the All England Club, the gingham print, a popular summertime fashion trend, looked fantastic, demonstrating how popular celebrity style is already in the event. 

You Might Be Interested In



Off-court, visitors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented a striking argument for the traditional Wimbledon color scheme, while players continue to all-white on the court. To highlight the simplicity, she chose a flowing white halter dress (probably from Ralph Lauren) and sophisticated sandals. Nick Jonas, her spouse, matched her with a dapper navy blazer. 



Using 2025 fashion trends, actress Leslie Mann provided a stylish reinterpretation of the white theme by wearing an ivory lace skirt over a soft pink blazer. Their attire offered elegant substitutes for matched sets, showcasing various interpretations of Wimbledon 2025 elegance that went beyond the standard guidelines. 

On day two, Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, and Rebel Wilson were among the well-known celebrities that tennis fans could see outside the court. Actors Eddie Redmayne and Jason Isaacs mingled with England football legends Sir David Beckham and Gareth Southgate on the first day at SW19.

The competition takes place from June 30 to July 13 and lasts for two weeks. The men’s final is scheduled for the 13th, and the women’s singles final is scheduled for the 12th. Other royals, including Princess Catherine of Wales, are anticipated to attend, and more VIPs are scheduled to arrive in the days ahead.

Also Read: McLaren Brings Back Their ‘Chrome’ Livery For British Grand Prix

Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?