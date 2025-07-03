Wimbledon Day 3: With New Twists, Celebrities Are Embracing Traditional Tennis Attire

The celebrity power in the Centre Court stands at Wimbledon 2025 is nearly as impressive as the sport itself.

The third day of the renowned tennis tournament is jam-packed with events featuring a number of British players, such as Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, as well as international players, such as Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka.

Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson were the first home hopefuls to lose, while Jack Draper easily advanced to the second round yesterday. The women’s draw saw more spectacular exits, though, as French Open winner Coco Gauff succumbed to Dayana Yastremska in the final match on Court One, followed by the elimination of third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen.

Celebrities Spotted

Olivia Rodrigo and her partner Louis Partridge traded in their Glastonbury punk attitude for preppy charm. On the third day, they created a cute pair look, with Partridge wearing a tie with his timeless blue sport jacket and khakis and Rodrigo wearing a pretty red gingham dress. At the All England Club, the gingham print, a popular summertime fashion trend, looked fantastic, demonstrating how popular celebrity style is already in the event.

Pyramid Stage to Centre Stage ✨ Welcome to #Wimbledon, Olivia Rodrigo 🫶 pic.twitter.com/PUqPI60fhR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2025







Off-court, visitors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented a striking argument for the traditional Wimbledon color scheme, while players continue to all-white on the court. To highlight the simplicity, she chose a flowing white halter dress (probably from Ralph Lauren) and sophisticated sandals. Nick Jonas, her spouse, matched her with a dapper navy blazer.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra at The Championships at Wimbledon in London today. (7.2.25) pic.twitter.com/UMzmPheea2 — Jonas Brothers Daily News 💛 (@Jonas_DailyNews) July 2, 2025







Using 2025 fashion trends, actress Leslie Mann provided a stylish reinterpretation of the white theme by wearing an ivory lace skirt over a soft pink blazer. Their attire offered elegant substitutes for matched sets, showcasing various interpretations of Wimbledon 2025 elegance that went beyond the standard guidelines.

On day two, Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, and Rebel Wilson were among the well-known celebrities that tennis fans could see outside the court. Actors Eddie Redmayne and Jason Isaacs mingled with England football legends Sir David Beckham and Gareth Southgate on the first day at SW19.

The competition takes place from June 30 to July 13 and lasts for two weeks. The men’s final is scheduled for the 13th, and the women’s singles final is scheduled for the 12th. Other royals, including Princess Catherine of Wales, are anticipated to attend, and more VIPs are scheduled to arrive in the days ahead.

Also Read: McLaren Brings Back Their ‘Chrome’ Livery For British Grand Prix