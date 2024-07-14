Wimbledon Men's Final: Princess Of Wales, Catherine Attends Amid Cancer Treatment

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the Wimbledon Men’s final in London on Sunday, continuing her recovery from cancer. She waved to the cheering Centre Court crowd as she took her seat.

The princess is also scheduled to present the trophy to the winner of the final, featuring Serbian legend Novak Djokovic against defending Spanish champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Wearing a purple dress, the 42-year-old princess was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter Charlotte. She spoke with players before the match.

Also Read: PM Modi Crosses Milestone, Becomes Most Followed Leader In The World

The crowd cheered as she made her way to Centre Court. Onlookers stood and applauded for about 30 seconds when Catherine entered the arena. She waved back as she took her seat in the royal box, near actors Tom Cruise, Zendaya, and Hugh Jackman.

Last month, Catherine returned to public life for the first time since her diagnosis, attending a military parade in London for King Charles III’s official birthday. This was nearly three months after she announced she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. She had not been seen in public since a Christmas Day service last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)