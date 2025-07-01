Wimbledon Surprises Fans With Pushpa Themed Novak Djokovic Post, Telugu Fans Go Wild In Comments

You probably wouldn’t expect to see Tollywood and Wimbledon in the same sentence, but here we are. The latest crossover? Wimbledon’s official tribute to Novak Djokovic, inspired by the now-iconic film *Pushpa: The Rise*, starring Allu Arjun. Yes, really.

Wimbledon’s Djokovic Post Goes Viral with Telugu Touch

Right before Djokovic’s opener against France’s Alexandre Muller at Wimbledon 2025, the tournament’s Instagram page posted something that caught everyone off guard.

Djokovic is seen in an illustrated digital portrait. His name is splashed across the image in Pushpa’s bold Telugu font. They captioned the image as, “Rukega nahi aur jhukega bhi nahi.”

Fans React to Wimbledon’s Pushpa Reference

The post quickly went viral among Indian fans, especially Telugu speakers. The comments section turned into a celebration, with people expressing shock, excitement, and pride.

One user wondered out loud how Wimbledon’s social media team got so plugged into Indian pop culture. Telugu tennis fans were especially vocal, calling it a proud moment for their language and cinema.

The use of Telugu script and a famous movie slogan on such a massive international platform? Honestly, it hit home for a lot of folks.

Pushpa’s Influence Spreads from Films to Sports

Pushpa is a two-part film series directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj, a smuggler in the cutthroat red sandalwood underworld. The cast includes some big names: Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Rao Ramesh. The film’s gritty story and memorable characters have turned it into a pop culture force.

Pushpa: The Rise took home over ₹1,642 crore (that’s about $190 million), putting it among India’s top earners. Allu Arjun’s performance was widely praised, landing him the Best Actor honour at the 69th National Film Awards.

