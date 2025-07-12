LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Wimbledon’s Star-Studded Centre Court: Who’s Watching from the Royal Box?

Celebrities, royals, and political figures gathered in the Royal Box for Wimbledon’s women’s final. From Kate Middleton and Billie Jean King to Stanley Tucci and Greta Gerwig, the star-studded guest list added glamour to Centre Court’s biggest showdown of the tournament.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton arrives for Wimbledon (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 21:36:05 IST

The Wimbledon women’s singles final is underway, with the eyes of the world—and a dazzling lineup of celebrities—on Centre Court. Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek faces Amanda Anisimova in what promises to be a gripping match, with the winner crowned under the gaze of royalty and stardom.

The Royal Box, with its 74 seats of prime viewing real estate, has been an exclusive Wimbledon tradition since 1922. Invitations are extended by the Chairman of the All England Club, often with input from The Lawn Tennis Association and tournament organisers.

This year, the Royal Box boasts a high-wattage guest list of global icons from film, sport, politics, and royalty.

Who’s in the Royal Box Today? Here’s the Full Lineup of Notable Guests

  • Kate Middleton : The Princess of Wales and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club is attending the final and will present the winner’s trophy. Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were spotted earlier in the tournament.


  • Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay : The Olympic swimming champion is joined by his fiancée, Holly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay.
  • Stanley Tucci and Joan Tropiano : The acclaimed actor and Oscar nominee is in attendance with his mother.
  • Christiane Amanpour and Laura Bailey  : CNN’s Chief International Anchor is joined by the British model and photographer.
  • Sir Mohamed Farah : The Olympic legend is among the sports icons present, pictured chatting with Clive Myrie and Kemi Badenoch.
  • Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach : The Barbie director and her filmmaker husband (Marriage Story) are enjoying the match from the Box.
  • Kemi Badenoch and Hamish Badenoch : The Leader of the Opposition is attending with her husband.
  • Sam Mendes and Alison Balsom : The Oscar-winning director and his wife, a renowned trumpet soloist, are also in the audience.
  • Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss : Tennis royalty returns, with King and Kloss watching the finals together after attending earlier matches.
  • Lisa Nandy : The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport joins the political contingent in the stands.

Wimbledon’s Royal Box continues to be the pinnacle of prestige, not just for players but for the guests who witness the tournament’s most historic moments from its most iconic seats.

Tags: kate middletonRoyal Boxwimbledon

