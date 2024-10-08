Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Win Over India A Step Towards T20 WC Title: Sophie Devine

The White Ferns started their tournament with a bang, beating India to set up the prospect of qualifying for the knockout stages from a highly competitive Group A.

Win Over India A Step Towards T20 WC Title: Sophie Devine

Ahead of an all-important clash against Australia in the ongoing ICC T20 Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, New Zealand Women opener Suzie Bates said that they have competed “pretty well” in recent times against the defending champions.

The White Ferns started their tournament with a bang, beating India to set up the prospect of qualifying for the knockout stages from a highly competitive Group A. But second up for the Kiwis is a match against Australia, who beat them 3-0 in a T20I series in the run-in to the tournament.

“We’ve played them a lot over the years, not so much recently, but I thought we competed pretty well in those games. After the start we’ve had at this tournament, I think if we can put that performance that we put together against India, against Australia, we’re going to go really well. So, we’re just really excited,” Suzie Bates said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by the ICC.

“I think, to start this tournament on that positive note and to have Australia next up we’ve got two pretty tough games first up and we’re feeling really good about where we are at. Those games that happened before don’t really matter in a World Cup, but we know them really well in terms of our planning and preparation,” the opener added.

There will be plenty of familiarity between the two sides, although Bates did say that the recent series loss won’t give the teams all of the information they need, partially due to the contrasting conditions.

“I think we were still sort of figuring out our best 11 and the makeup of the team and obviously conditions there versus here, spinners versus seam, the balance of the team is slightly different. We probably didn’t show all our cards and they probably didn’t show all their cards, but at the end of the day, when the teams have already played a game, you kind of know what you’re probably going to be up against and it’s really about the balance of seam and spin,” the right-hand batter said.

MUST READ | Zaheer Khan Turns 46: Celebrating The Legendary Pacer’s Iconic Moments

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket sophie devine Women's T20 World Cup

Also Read

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox