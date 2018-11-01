India 105/1 beat West Indies by 9 wickets to win series 3-1: When Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat first in the 5th and final one-day international in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday he wouldn’t have imagined that they would bundle out at the all-time lowest total against the Men in Blue. Indian bowlers ripped through the Windies batting lineup with only skipper Holder and Samuels bidding their time in the middle, the rest fell like a house of cards.
From the Indian side, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharam were the stars of a sensational performance as India thrashed West Indies by 9 wickets to bag the series 3-1. While Rohit fired 66 off 56 runs with 4 sixes and 5 boundaries, Jadeja picked up 4 wickets as the visitors were restricted at 104 in 31 overs.
While Virat Kohli-led team India made no changes in the playing XI that won the Monday’s game, visitors made 2 changes in a bid to level the series in which they currently trailed 1-2. Devendra Bishoo came in for the injured Ashley Nurse, while paceman Oshane Thomas replaced Chandrapaul Hemraj. Plenty was at stake in the last match, however, nothing worked for the visitors. The team that showed stoic performance during the entire series crumbled against the Indian bowlers in the last match.
The team that could have become the first to deny India a series at home have given a great account of themselves. After a crushing defeat in the first ODI, they came back in the second to level the game and then finally defending 283 despite Indian skipper slamming a ton.
Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah
Highlights
India win by 9 wickets
Easy win for the hosts, after putting up fights the entire series the West Indies batsmen crumbled against the Indian bowlers in the last match of the series. Rohit Sharma fired to take the Men in Blue to victory. India sealed the series with 3-1 lead.
Ind 84/1 after 12 overs, Virat Kohli 25, Rohit Sharma 50
Rohit is on fire! Rohit is ripping through the Windies bowling. Fifty is up for him and not only this, he's become the 3rd cricketer to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2018. He's going to finish the game soon. Very soon.
Ind 52/1 after 10 overs, Virat Kohli 23, Rohit Sharma 20
After struggling in the staring, Rohit seems to have set his eyes now. He going for the big shots and is not letting the Windies bowlers get on top of him.
Ind 47/1 after 9 overs, Virat Kohli 19, Rohit Sharma 19
Dramatic over from Thomas. He gets the nick, starts celebrating, but then the umpire has his arms outstretched. And it is a huge no-ball, Rohit gets a freehit, is caught in the covers, but India remain unscathed
Ind 29/1 after 5 overs, Virat Kohli 12, Rohit Sharma 11
India need 75 to win the contest. Jadeja finished with excellent figures of 4/34 while Bumrah and Khaleel ended with two wickets each. Bhuvneshwar and Kuldeep scalped one wicket each for the hosts.
Ind 25/1 after 4 overs, Virat Kohli 12, Rohit Sharma 7
Despite Dhawan’s dismissal, India are moving along nicely at the moment.
Ind 18/1 after 3 over, Virat Kohli 8, Rohit Sharma 4
Now Skipper Kohli has taken the reigns of the match in his hands once again. Will be a smooth sailing from now. Some very exceptional bowling from the Indian side, Ravindra Jadeja took 4 off 34.
Ind 10/2 after 2 over, Virat Kohli 4, Rohit Sharma 0
Thomas have delivered the first breakthrough to the Windies, Shikhar is walking back with only 6 runs to his kitty. India could have managed it without any loss. Poor batting by Dhawan.
Ind 4/0 1 over, Shikhar Dhawan 4, Rohit Sharma 0
India bundle out Windies at the all-time low score of 104. This match is going to be over with a blink of an eye unless the Windies can pull some sort of a miracle.