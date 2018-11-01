India 105/1 beat West Indies by 9 wickets to win series 3-1: Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharam were the stars of a sensational performance as India thrashed West Indies by 9 wickets to bag the 5-match ODI series 3-1 at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. While Rohit fired 66 off 56 runs with 4 sixes and 5 boundaries, Jadeja picked up 4 wickets as the visitors were bundled out for 104 in only 30 overs.

India 105/1 beat West Indies by 9 wickets to win series 3-1: When Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat first in the 5th and final one-day international in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday he wouldn’t have imagined that they would bundle out at the all-time lowest total against the Men in Blue. Indian bowlers ripped through the Windies batting lineup with only skipper Holder and Samuels bidding their time in the middle, the rest fell like a house of cards.

From the Indian side, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharam were the stars of a sensational performance as India thrashed West Indies by 9 wickets to bag the series 3-1. While Rohit fired 66 off 56 runs with 4 sixes and 5 boundaries, Jadeja picked up 4 wickets as the visitors were restricted at 104 in 31 overs.

While Virat Kohli-led team India made no changes in the playing XI that won the Monday’s game, visitors made 2 changes in a bid to level the series in which they currently trailed 1-2. Devendra Bishoo came in for the injured Ashley Nurse, while paceman Oshane Thomas replaced Chandrapaul Hemraj. Plenty was at stake in the last match, however, nothing worked for the visitors. The team that showed stoic performance during the entire series crumbled against the Indian bowlers in the last match.

The team that could have become the first to deny India a series at home have given a great account of themselves. After a crushing defeat in the first ODI, they came back in the second to level the game and then finally defending 283 despite Indian skipper slamming a ton.

Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

Highlights

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App