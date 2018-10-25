West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday announced retirement from International cricket. In a statement, DJ Dwayne Bravo announced that he will not be playing international cricket any more, whoever he will continue to play for international cricket.

The 35-year-old Windies cricketer Dwayne Bravo on Thursday said the final goodbye to the International cricket. The celebrity cricketer, who is famous for his dancing moves, has served his country for a long time and entertained the cricket lovers all around the globe. Windies all-rounder also plays for the Trinidad and Tobago along with West Indies national cricket team.

Dwayne DJ Bravo in a statement said that he will not be playing the international cricket now. However, he will continue his innings with Trinidad and Tobago.

Bravo in his statement said, “Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.”

“I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players,” he added.

The Windies all-rounder made his international debut in 2004 against England at the Georgetown. The splendid cricketer played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is for his national side.

