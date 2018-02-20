French Ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis suffered wardrobe mishap during the winter Olympics 2018. when Gabreilla begun her performance her dress became undone. She continued her performance without making any halt along with her dance partner Guillaume Cizeron. She told media persons "it was pretty distracting,” She told media persons."My worst nightmare at the Olympics. I told myself 'you have to keep going'."That's what we did, and we have to be proud of ourselves, delivering a great performance." The mishap led to dip in their scorecard and they were settled at number two position.

During the Winter Olympics 2018 French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis suffered a wardrobe mishap during her performance. When Gabriella began her performance with partner Guillaume Cizeron while she was lifted by Cizeron that resulted in Gabriella’s dress becoming undone. Gabriella continued her performance and instead of stopping she took the performance to its conclusion. After the performance, she covered herself and waved to the viewers and judges before leaving the floor. Gabriella told media persons “It was pretty distracting,” She told media persons, “My worst nightmare at the Olympics. I told myself ‘you have to keep going. That’s what we did, and we have to be proud of ourselves, delivering a great performance.”

This incident was unfortunate because the performance is judged on the costume as well as the aesthetics. The duo was castigated for the same and their score was 81.93 points. The incident led to a dip in their scorecard and they had to settle in the number two position. “It’s just frustrating to miss a few points because of the costume issue. It is not what we get ready for when we train,” said Cizeron. On day three the South Korean skater Yura Min also suffered a wardrobe mishap; she later tweeted: “Despite the wardrobe malfunction, I had an amazing time competing in my home country! I promise to sew myself in for the individual event.” She also posted a video giggling about how she covered herself during the event, with the single word “Oopsie.”

Gabriella Papadakis (born 10 may 1995) she is the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, a three-time world champion (2015-2016), a four-time European champion (2015-2018), a three-time Grand Prix Final medalist (2014 bronze, 2016 silver, 2017 gold), and three time French national champion (2015-2017). They have won three gold medals on the Grand Prix series. Earlier in their career, they won silver at the 2012 Junior Grand Prix Final and at the 2013 World Junior Championship.