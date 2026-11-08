‘Wishing Our Cricket Family’: Graeme Smith Shares Special Diwali Message For Fans Worldwide

Graeme Smith Diwali Wishes: Former South Africa captain and SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith joined the Diwali celebrations by sending festive greetings to cricket fans across the globe. Smith shared a special message through the official SA20 social media account, wishing happiness, prosperity and memorable moments to the cricket fraternity on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Smith’s message came as Diwali festivities reached their main celebration on November 8, with cricket enthusiasts and sports personalities joining millions across the world in celebrating the festival. The former Proteas skipper shared his wishes with the wider cricket community, highlighting the spirit of togetherness associated with the occasion.

In his festive message, Smith said: “Wishing our cricket family a joyful Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, success and many wonderful moments to you and your loved ones.”

Graeme Smith’s Diwali Message Wins Hearts Of Cricket Fans

Smith’s greeting reflected the growing connection between cricket and its global fan base, with the former South African skipper reaching out to supporters beyond the boundaries of the sport.

The 45-year-old remains an influential figure in South African cricket, having represented the national team for several years as captain before taking charge of the SA20 league as its commissioner.

His latest festive message also brought attention to the league’s efforts to connect with cricket audiences across different countries and cultures.

SA20 Season 5: New Campaign Set To Begin In January 2027

Away from the festive celebrations, preparations are gathering momentum for the fifth edition of SA20, which is scheduled to take place from January 17 to February 21, 2027.

The upcoming season will open at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of the previous season’s final.

The tournament will subsequently travel across South Africa, with matches scheduled in Paarl, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg. The opening week is expected to feature an exciting schedule as franchises begin their campaigns.

SA20 Season 5 Tickets On Sale, Final Scheduled At Newlands

Fans have already been given the opportunity to secure their seats for the upcoming season, with ticket sales opening as part of the competition’s Season 5 launch.

Selected opening fixtures and special ticket categories have prices starting at USD 3, making the tournament accessible to a wider audience. Tickets for the knockout matches and the championship final are also available.

The league has designated Mondays as rest days following the opening week, while weekends will feature double-headers, allowing supporters to enjoy multiple matches on the same day.

The fifth season will reach its conclusion at the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 21, 2027.

With another edition of South Africa’s premier T20 competition approaching, Smith’s Diwali greeting has added a festive touch to the league’s growing engagement with its international cricket audience.