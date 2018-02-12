Though he scored on his debut, he has suffered an extremely inconsistent run of games. To say the least, the former Olympique Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has managed just one goal in last 11 Premier League matches he has played for the Gunners and the competition for places with the arrival of 56 million-pound Aubameyang has further sent him down the pecking order.

Alexandre Lacazette arrived at Emirates Stadium amid much fanfare and he has been carrying a mountain of expectations on his back ever since he donned the Arsenal shirt for the very first time. The Frenchman exploded on his very debut and signalled happier times for the North London outfit supporters by scoring a sublime goal. But that promise waned over the course of first half of the Premier League season, prompting the most frugal of the managers in Arsene Wenger to make another bank-breaking signing within a span of six months.

During a press conference on Sunday, Arsene Wenger said that Aubameyang’s arrival at Arsenal has hurt Lacazette’s confidence. Wenger said, “For Lacazette, one against one with the goalkeeper, he is a good goalscorer. He has gone through difficult periods before. He works hard in training, works on his finishing. I don’t know what happened; did he not touch the ball well? It can happen; it is a fraction of a second. Maybe the confidence is not at its highest because he has seen a competitor coming in for him.”

Confidence hurt or not, there is an incredible level of consistency required to compete for the top honours which Lacazette. Olivier Giroud is such a striker that he can give any of the world-class attackers a run for their money on his best day but the problem with him was consistency. Managing just one goal in one dozen games is simply not enough and probably, the arrival of competition at the club might turn out to be a boon for Alexandre Lacazette.