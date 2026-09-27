WNBA Playoffs 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson in India | WNBA League Pass, TV Channels And Online Details

WNBA Playoffs 2026 Live Streaming Details: The 2026 WNBA Playoffs are scheduled to get underway on September 27 and feature the eight best teams in the league competing for the title. The playoffs will last until October, and the WNBA Finals in this year shall be played from October 17.

As many of the most popular players in the sport, including Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and many more, hit the court, it will surely be tempting for fans everywhere to find a method by which to watch each playoff match live. The postseason consists of a three-round structure of best-of-three first-round series, best-of-five semifinal rounds, and a best-of-seven Finals series.

The first round begins on September 27 with four first-round series, each with two teams competing. The semifinal series start on October 4, followed by the WNBA championship series on October 17, until the potential series ends on October 31st.

WNBA Playoffs 2026 First-Round Matchups

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty

Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics

The first game of the four series will be played on 27th September with many of the league’s most prominent players, including A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese and Olivia Miles participating.

Where to Watch WNBA Playoffs 2026 in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the WNBA Playoffs across multiple broadcasters as part of the league’s new media rights agreement. First-round games will be televised on:

ABC

ESPN

USA Network

CNBC

Amazon Prime Video

Where to Watch WNBA Playoffs 2026 in India?

At the time of writing, the WNBA has not declared a dedicated Indian television partner for the 2026 playoffs. Indian fans still can follow the playoff games through WNBA League Pass. It is the safest gateway for India for the live and replay coverage.

Also Read: Chess Olympiad 2026: India Wins Silver in Open Section and Bronze in Women’s Event | Full Medal Results