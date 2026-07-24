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Home > Sports News > WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is ‘Common Sense’

WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is ‘Common Sense’

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has sparked a national debate after defending her views on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports following an ESPN interview. Cunningham stood by her comments, saying her stance is focused on protecting women’s athletics while rejecting claims of bias or political alignment.

WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is 'Common Sense' | Image Credit: X
WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is 'Common Sense' | Image Credit: X

Published By: Eva Aggarwal
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 15:42 IST

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has once again found herself at the center of a national conversation after sharing her views on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. The WNBA player attracted significant attention following an ESPN interview in which she addressed the issue, with her comments quickly gaining traction across social media and the wider sports community.

Cunningham said that protecting girls’ and women’s sports is a matter of “common sense,” a stance that has drawn both support and criticism. The interview has further elevated the Fever guard’s profile, making her one of the most talked-about players in the WNBA beyond her performances on the court.

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Sophie Cunningham Stands Firm on Women’s Sports Views Amid Growing National Debate

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has once again found herself at the center of the debate surrounding transgender athletes in women’s sports after standing by her views during a recent media interaction. Following the attention generated by her ESPN profile, Cunningham reiterated her stance on protecting women’s athletics and said she was prepared for the reaction her comments would receive.

“I said what I said,” Cunningham told reporters. “I think it’s kind of common sense, and I think I’ll always believe in that.” She added that she believes protecting children and preserving opportunities for biological women in sports is important. Her comments have sparked a wider discussion across the sports world, with opinions divided among fans and athletes.

Cunningham’s growing profile during the 2026 WNBA season has added more attention to her remarks. The Fever guard has become one of the league’s most talked-about players, gaining popularity for her competitive style and a viral on-court moment that led to widespread online attention. While supporters have praised her for speaking openly about women’s sports, critics have accused her comments of being discriminatory. The Indiana Fever has not taken a position on her views but stated that players are free to share their personal opinions while the organization remains committed to respect and inclusion.

Sophie Cunningham Explains Her Views, Rejects Claims of Bias and Political Labels

In the original interview, Sophie Cunningham explained that she believes young female athletes “shouldn’t have to go against biological men” in competitions or share locker rooms with them. However, she denied claims that her views come from hostility toward transgender people, saying her stance is based on “love” and “truth” while arguing for the protection of opportunities established through Title IX.

Cunningham also rejected political labels attached to her comments, including being called a “MAGA Barbie.” The Indiana Fever guard said she identifies as politically independent, adding that her views do not fully align with either side of the political spectrum and that she supports and disagrees with issues across both parties.

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WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is ‘Common Sense’
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WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is ‘Common Sense’

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WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is ‘Common Sense’
WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is ‘Common Sense’
WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is ‘Common Sense’
WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Defends Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports, Says Protecting Female Athletes is ‘Common Sense’

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