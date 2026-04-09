WNBA Stars Napheesa Collier and Sophie Cunningham Shine in Bikini in New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Behind-The-Scenes Video | WATCH

A new behind-the-scenes clip from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue shows Napheesa Collier, Sophie Cunningham, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden stepping into a place where sports meets personality and boldness. Probably more than just fashion, this shift leans into real presence rather than polished images.

These three are likely the only athletes confirmed for the 2026 lineup so far. And they follow in the path of names like Suni Lee and hailey Van Lith, whose energy changed how we see female athletes on screen. It’s not just about looks anymore, it’s about how they carry themselves under pressure.

A New Wave of Athlete Representation

The photos were taken at South Seas Resort near Florida’s coast. Katherine Goguen framed them with sun-drenched views and open water, focusing on what these women feel in their bodies, not just what they look like. There’s a quiet strength in the way they stand still, breathing deeply through it all. That kind of honesty might stick better than any high gloss moment ever could.

Cunningham felt the moment hit hard. It wasn’t just work, it was power. She saw herself standing tall, claiming space without apology. Women own their energy now, not just during games but beyond them. That shift changes how people see sport and gender together.

Collier didn’t talk about glory. She spoke of drills, early morn



ings, missed meals. The real work lives outside the highlights. Success isn’t loud; it’s steady, quiet. You build muscle by showing up when others don’t.

Jefferson-Wooden called out old standards. Beauty used to mean softness, not fire. Now she says strength and grace go hand-in-hand. This shoot? It’s a reset for how women athletes are shown in ads and newsrooms.

Their stories aren’t neat. Excellence isn’t one thing – it breathes differently in every setting. On the court, at the finish line, in front of the lens – confidence stays strong, body and spirit align perfectly.

More Than Just a Swimsuit Issue

Together, these athletes represent a larger cultural movement—one where confidence, resilience, and authenticity take centre stage. Their feature is not just about appearance, but about reshaping narratives and inspiring others to embrace every dimension of who they are.

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