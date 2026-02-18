Wolves vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League in India, Bangladesh, UK, USA, Canada, Australia and More

Arsenal will be visiting Molineux with the intention of expanding the lead they currently have of four points in the English Premier League 2025-2026 table. Before the match, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners had a dominant performance in the FA Cup; however, they will be tested by a Wolves team that is struggling for survival.

Although Wolves are currently one of the teams at the bottom of the league table, their recent home defensive performances have made this a very difficult match for the title contenders.

Obviously, Arsenal will be missing their two key player, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, who are only slightly injured, so the focus will be on their squad depth in the game against Manchester City before the derby against Tottenham.

Match Details: Wolves vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2026

Fixture Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Competition Premier League 2025/26 Date Wednesday, February 18, 2026 (Local) / Thursday, Feb 19 (IST) Kick-off Time 08:00 PM GMT / 01:30 AM IST Venue Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Referee Paul Tierney







Where To Watch Wolves vs Arsenal In India?

In India, the Premier League broadcast rights for the 2025-2028 period are with JioStar. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Wolves vs Arsenal on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports Select 1 and Select 1 HD). Digital users will get the match for live streaming only on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where To Watch Wolves vs Arsenal In Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, you can watch EPL through JioStar on linear TV. For digital streaming, the options are the Tapmad app and Sony platforms, which give comprehensive coverage of the Premier League to South Asian football fans seeking high-definition feeds.

Where To Watch Wolves vs Arsenal In The UK?

In the UK, you can see the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Those with a subscription can also watch the live stream on the Sky Go app. BBC Sport will show midweek highlights later in the day.

Where To Watch Wolves vs Arsenal In The USA

In the USA, fans can watch the Wolves vs Arsenal and the English Premier League (EPL) 2026 on NBC Sports, the exclusive rights holder for the EPL. The game will be shown on the USA Network and Telemundo (Spanish). It’s also available for live streaming on the Peacock Premium platform.

Where To Watch Wolves vs Arsenal In Canada?

In Canada, Fubo remains the exclusive home of the Premier League for the 2025/26 season. Fans can stream the Wolves vs Arsenal match live and on demand through the Fubo app on various devices, including smart TVs and mobile phones.

Where To Watch Wolves vs Arsenal In Australia?

Australian viewers can watch the Premier League exclusively on Stan Sport. For the 2025/26 season, Stan Sport has taken over the rights to bring every minute of the EPL action to fans Down Under, available via their dedicated sports add-on.

