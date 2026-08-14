Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Championship Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Streaming: Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Blackburn Rovers at Molineux Stadium in the opening round of the 2026-27 EFL Championship season. Wolves are back in the Championship after eight seasons in the Premier League, having been relegated last season after finishing 20th with 20 points. Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, have already begun their campaign and defeated Burton 2-1 away from home in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers Match Details

Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers, EFL Championship

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers, EFL Championship Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England Competition: EFL Championship 2026-27

Where to Watch Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers Live on TV in UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football from 7:00 PM BST, while Sky Sports Main Event coverage starts at 7:15 PM BST.

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Kick-off: 7:30 PM BST, Friday, August 14

How to Watch Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers Live Streaming in UK?

The match is being broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports. Since the fixture is selected for live UK television coverage, it cannot be streamed live internationally through Wolves TV.

Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Streaming in USA

Football fans in the United States can watch Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers live on CBSSN. Coverage begins on CBSSN from 2:30 PM ET

TV Broadcast: CBS

Live Streaming: Paramount+

Kick-off: 2:30 PM ET, Friday, August 14

Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Streaming in India

Football fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers Championship clash on FanCode App.

TV Broadcast: No Broadcast

Live Streaming: FanCode

Kick-off: 12:00 AM IST, Saturday, August 15