Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Full Schedule, Dates, Squads, Format, Live Streaming Details, Venue And All You Need to Know

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will be played in the T20I format from August 28 to September 13, with eight teams competing for the continental title. India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong, China are in Group A, while defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, hosts United Arab Emirates and tournament debutants Indonesia form Group B. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the winners meeting in the final on September 13. All 15 matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here are all the details, including the full schedule, squads, format, venue and live streaming information.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

Tournament: Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Format: T20 International

T20 International Dates: August 28 to September 13, 2026

August 28 to September 13, 2026 Teams: 8

8 Total Matches: 15

15 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST / 6:30 PM UAE Time

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Format

The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four. Each team will play the other three sides in its group once during the league stage. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be played on September 10, followed by the second semi-final on September 11. The two winners will then meet in the Women’s Asia Cup final on September 13.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Thailand, Hong Kong, China

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia

Indonesia will make its Women’s Asia Cup debut in 2026, while hosts United Arab Emirates will look to benefit from home conditions. Thailand and UAE secured their places in the main tournament through the 2026 ACC Premier Women’s Cup.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule

August 28

Thailand Women vs Hong Kong, China Women – Group A – 8:00 PM IST

August 29

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women – Group B – 8:00 PM IST

August 30

India Women vs Thailand Women – Group A – 8:00 PM IST

August 31

Bangladesh Women vs Indonesia Women – Group B – 8:00 PM IST

September 1

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women – Group A – 8:00 PM IST

September 2

Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women – Group B – 8:00 PM IST

September 3

India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women – Group A – 8:00 PM IST

September 4

United Arab Emirates Women vs Indonesia Women – Group B – 8:00 PM IST

September 5

India Women vs Pakistan Women – Group A – 8:00 PM IST

September 6

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women – Group B – 8:00 PM IST

September 7

Pakistan Women vs Hong Kong, China Women – Group A – 8:00 PM IST

September 8

Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women – Group B – 8:00 PM IST

September 10

Semi-Final 1: A1 vs B2 – 8:00 PM IST

September 11

Semi-Final 2: B1 vs A2 – 8:00 PM IST

September 13

Final: TBC vs TBC – 8:00 PM IST

When Will India Play in Women’s Asia Cup 2026?

India will begin their campaign against Thailand on August 30. The Women in Blue will then face Hong Kong, China on September 3 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their final Group A match on September 5. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network. All matches, including the semi-finals and final, will be broadcast live on television.

How to Watch Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Indian viewers can watch the live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 through the SonyLIV app and website. The tournament’s matches will be available to stream online in India.

Where Will Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Be Played?

All 15 matches of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The venue will host the entire group stage as well as both semi-finals and the final.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Tournament History

India are the most successful team in Women’s Asia Cup history, having won seven of the nine previous editions. India’s titles came in 2004, 2005-06, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2022.

Bangladesh won their only title in 2018, while Sri Lanka claimed their maiden Women’s Asia Cup championship in 2024 after defeating India in the final. Sri Lanka therefore enter the 2026 tournament as the defending champions.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Full Squads

India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Pakistan Women Squad

Fatima Sana (Captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Thailand Women Squad

Naruemol Chaiwai (Captain), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton.

Hong Kong, China Women Squad

Natasha Miles (Captain), Maryam Bibi, Chan Ka Ying, Chan Sau Ha, Chan Shing Yan Dorothea, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Siu Mei Wai, Wong Wing Kiu Hailey, Yasmin Daswani.

Sri Lanka Women Squad

Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi.

Bangladesh Women Squad

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice-Captain), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla.

United Arab Emirates Women Squad

Esha Oza (Captain), Archara Supriya, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Janani Thirukkumaran, Lavanya Keny, Mehul Kulkarni, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Uttara Iyer, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Indonesia Women Squad

Nanda Sakarini (Captain), Kadek Winda Prastini, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Wesika Ratna Dewi, Rada Rani, Desi Wulandari, Putri Suwandewi, Kisi Salisa Kasse, Sang Maypriani, Ni Kadek Ariani, Derni Bangi, Dara Agung Laksmi, Lie Qiao, Maria Corazon Wombaki, Sofia Velic.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Key Teams to Watch

Seven-time champions India will be among the leading contenders for the title, while defending champions Sri Lanka will look to retain their crown. Pakistan will also be one of the major teams to watch, particularly ahead of their September 5 clash against India. Bangladesh, Thailand and hosts UAE will aim to challenge the established sides, while Indonesia will make history with their first appearance in the tournament.