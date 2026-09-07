Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana has landed in hot waters ahead of their final Women’s Asia Cup 2026 group game against Hong Kong on September 7, Monday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Sana has been fined and handed a demerit point following a send-off to Shafali Verma during the high-voltage fixture against India on September 5, Saturday.

What penalty has Fatima Sana copped for her send-off to Shafali Verma?

Fatima was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” as per the ICC media release.



In addition to the 10 per cent fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Fatima, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her tally of demerit points in a 24-month period to two. Fatima received her earlier demerit point during the first match of a T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on 6 August 2025. The latest incident occurred in the second over of India’s innings, when Fatima, after dismissing opener Shafali Verma, gestured in the direction of the pavilion.

Fatima Sana fined 10% of her match fees for giving a send off to Shafali Verma. pic.twitter.com/FB8WdeUesD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 7, 2026







Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nimali Perera and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Notably, when a player reaches four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.

(With inputs from ANI)