LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash

Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana has landed in hot waters ahead of their final Women's Asia Cup 2026 group game against Hong Kong on September 7, Monday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash. (Image Credits: X)
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 17:32 IST

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana has landed in hot waters ahead of their final Women’s Asia Cup 2026 group game against Hong Kong on September 7, Monday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Sana has been fined and handed a demerit point following a send-off to Shafali Verma during the high-voltage fixture against India on September 5, Saturday.

What penalty has Fatima Sana copped for her send-off to Shafali Verma?

Fatima was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” as per the ICC media release.

You Might Be Interested In

 
In addition to the 10 per cent fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Fatima, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her tally of demerit points in a 24-month period to two. Fatima received her earlier demerit point during the first match of a T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on 6 August 2025. The latest incident occurred in the second over of India’s innings, when Fatima, after dismissing opener Shafali Verma, gestured in the direction of the pavilion.



Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nimali Perera and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Notably, when a player reaches four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash
Tags: Fatima SanaIND W vs PAK WWomens Asia CupWomens Asia Cup 2026

RELATED News

Kevin Pietersen Joins England’s Backroom Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Details Inside

Al-Hilal vs Neom SC Match Prediction: Can Al-Hilal Continue Unbeaten Start to Saudi Pro League Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Here’s How Fatima Sana’s Pakistan Can Qualify for Semifinal Ahead of Hong Kong Clash | Check All Scenarios

SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma Returns To Lead South Africa, Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out | Check Proteas’ Full-Strength ODI Squad To Face Australia

PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone?

LATEST NEWS

Sanjay Dutt’s Yerwada Jail Quip Ignites Marathi Row: ‘6 Saal Jail Mein Rehkar Bhi Nahi Seekhi…’

Psychology of Stress Meets Technology of Packing: How NoBroker Packers and Movers Took the Anxiety Out of Moving

Sona Dey’s Viral MMS Controversy Revisited: Whose Video Was It, and What Was The Bangladesh Connection?

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash

Who Is Sarah Khalifa? Egyptian TV Host Who Said She Never Smoked a Cigarette Faces Death Penalty; Here’s Why

DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces

ChatGPT Astra Explained: Everything We Know About OpenAI’s Next AI Model

Sajal Malik Viral MMS: What Happened After The Pakistani TikToker Was Linked To An Alleged Video Leak?

Don’t Bathe Right After Eating: Why This Common Habit May Trigger Acidity And Affect Digestion

iOS 27 Release Date In India: When Can iPhone Users Expect The Update?

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash

QUICK LINKS