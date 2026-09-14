Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Kranti Gaud Fined And Issued Demerit Point After Send-Off To Sri Lankan Opener

Indian women’s cricketer Kranti Gaud has copped a fine after her send-off to Sri Lankan opener Imesha Dulani en route to their Women’s T20 Asia Cup triumph in the final on September 13, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Aside from a 10 per cent fine of her match fees, Gaud was also issued a demerit point.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Kranti Gaud breaches Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel

A statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) said, “India pacer Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.”



Gaud was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”



In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Gaud, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, added the statement. The incident occurred in the first over of Sri Lanka’s innings, when after dismissing opener Imesha Dulani, Gaud gestured in the direction of the pavilion. Krati bowled a couple of overs, managing eight runs and taking a wicket. Gaud admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.



On-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. The Asia Cup Final saw India clinch the title for a record eighth time, as they defeated Sri Lanka in the summit clash by 72 runs.



Separately, Pakistan have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the semifinal against Sri Lanka on Friday.

GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.



In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.



Pakistan captain Fatima Sana pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan leveled the charge.

(With inputs from ANI)