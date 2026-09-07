Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Here’s How Fatima Sana’s Pakistan Can Qualify for Semifinal Ahead of Hong Kong Clash | Check All Scenarios

Pakistan’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign has reached a crucial stage, with Fatima Sana’s side needing a positive result in their final Group A match to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. After India secured qualification by winning all three of their group matches, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong are battling for the remaining semi-final spot.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Qualification Scenario

Pakistan currently have two points from two matches after beating Thailand by 35 runs before suffering a heavy seven-wicket defeat against India. Their final group-stage match is against Hong Kong on Monday, September 7, and a victory would take Fatima Sana’s team to four points and guarantee their place in the semi-finals.

A no-result would also be enough for Pakistan to progress. In that scenario, Pakistan would move to three points, while Hong Kong could collect only one point. Thailand have already completed their three group matches and are stuck on two points.

What Happens If Pakistan Lose to Hong Kong?

A defeat against Hong Kong would make the qualification equation considerably more complicated. Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong would all finish with two points, meaning the second semi-finalist from Group A would then be determined by net run rate.

Pakistan currently have a net run rate of -0.569, which is considerably better than Thailand’s -2.050 and Hong Kong’s -3.575. Thailand cannot improve their NRR because they have already played all three of their group matches.

Can Pakistan Qualify Despite Losing to Hong Kong?

Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals even if they lose to Hong Kong, but the margin of defeat will become extremely important. A narrow defeat could leave Pakistan with a better net run rate than their rivals and take them through, while a heavy loss could cause their NRR to fall below that of Hong Kong or Thailand and end their campaign.

As a result, Pakistan will be desperate to avoid a big defeat against Hong Kong. Their strong current NRR gives them an advantage in a three-way tie, but the final equation will depend on the margin of victory or defeat and the resulting net run rates.

How India Defeated Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup 2026?

Pakistan’s difficult qualification situation stems largely from their heavy defeat against India. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bowled Pakistan out for just 55 before completing the chase in 8.4 overs to register a seven-wicket victory.

The 55-run total was Pakistan’s lowest completed total in women’s T20I cricket and gave India another convincing victory in the Women’s Asia Cup.

Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Qualification Scenarios

Pakistan Win: Pakistan will move to four points and qualify for the semi-finals, irrespective of their net run rate.

Pakistan will move to four points and qualify for the semi-finals, irrespective of their net run rate. Pakistan vs Hong Kong No Result: Pakistan will move to three points and qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan will move to three points and qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan Lose Narrowly: Pakistan can still qualify if their net run rate remains better than Hong Kong and Thailand.

Pakistan can still qualify if their net run rate remains better than Hong Kong and Thailand. Pakistan Lose Heavily: A significant defeat could cause Pakistan’s NRR to drop below their rivals and eliminate them from the tournament.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan’s Road to Semifinal

The equation is therefore straightforward for Fatima Sana’s Pakistan: winning against Hong Kong will guarantee their place in the last four, while a no-result will also be sufficient. Even a defeat could keep their hopes alive, but Pakistan would then have to rely on their superior net run rate and the margin of defeat.