Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India To Face Sri Lanka In Final As Pakistan Eliminated Despite Fatima Sana’s Four-For

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026: Despite Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s four-wicket haul in the semi-final, they couldn’t beat Sri Lanka, who advanced to the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final and will face India on September 13, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Chasing a tricky 131, Sri Lanka suffered a top-order collapse but cameos from Harshitha Samarawickrama (36), Nilakshika Silva (18*) and Kaushini Nuthyangana (10*) helped them cross the line with four wickets and eight balls to spare.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan make steady start as Fatima Sana helps them finish strongly

Despite losing Muneeba Ali for a single-figure score of 5, Pakistan managed to stabilise themselves before succumbing to 52/4 in the 10th over of the innings. Among the top-order batters, only Shawaal Zulfiqar (24) and Gull Feroza (21) got to double figures. After Feroza perished in the 16th over of the innings, Fatima Sana launched a calculated assault, hitting four boundaries and two sixes in her 36-ball 47 to lift the Women in Green to 130 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026: Chamari Athapaththu part of Sri Lanka’s collapse in stuttering run-chase

Sri Lanka’s captain and experienced campaigner Chamari Athapaththu was the first to perish, dismissed by her opposite number Sana, who got the better of Sanjana Kavindi in the very next delivery. Hasini Perera (3) and Imesha Dulani (24) were the next to perish as the Island Nation were already in the mire at 33/4.

Samarawickrama started the resurgence, sharing a brisk 67-run stand with Kavisha Dilhari (33) off only 59 deliveries to bring Sri Lanka back in the contest. Sana returned to dismiss both set batters but Pakistan captain’s final over proved to be their undoing. With 12 required off 11 deliveries, Sana bowled a waist-high full-toss that resulted in a six, while Nilakshika smashed a four off another no ball to seal the win.

It will also be a repeat of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 final.