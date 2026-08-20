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Home > Sports News > Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Date Revealed — Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Trophy to Women in Blue if They Win?

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Date Revealed — Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Trophy to Women in Blue if They Win?

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 is set to take place in the UAE from August 28 to September 13, with India and Pakistan drawn in the same group. The two rivals are scheduled to meet in the league stage on September 5, setting up another high-profile encounter. However, if both teams reach the final, attention could once again turn to a potential trophy presentation involving Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi. The BCCI's position on how such a ceremony would be handled remains unclear.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: When Is India vs Pakistan Clash, and Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Over the Trophy If Women in Blue Win? Here's What We Know
Women's Asia Cup 2026: When Is India vs Pakistan Clash, and Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Over the Trophy If Women in Blue Win? Here's What We Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 17:45 IST

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 is set to take place in the UAE from August 28 to September 13, with India and Pakistan drawn in the same group. The two rivals are scheduled to meet in the league stage on September 5, setting up another high-profile encounter. However, if both teams reach the final, attention could once again turn to a potential trophy presentation involving Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi. The BCCI’s position on how such a ceremony would be handled remains unclear. 

When Is India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match?

  • Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE
  • Tournament: Women’s Asia Cup 2026

When and Where Is Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Being Played?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will be played in Dubai from August 28 to September 13. India and Pakistan are in the same group, with their league-stage fixture scheduled for September 5. Pakistan’s schedule confirms the September 5 meeting with India, with the tournament taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

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Can India and Pakistan Meet Again in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026?

Yes. Unlike the men’s Asia Cup format, the Women’s Asia Cup does not provide multiple opportunities for India and Pakistan to meet before the final. Therefore, after their September 5 league-stage clash, the two teams could face each other again only if both progress to the summit clash.

Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Over the Trophy If India Win?

There is currently no confirmed decision on whether Mohsin Naqvi would personally present the Women’s Asia Cup trophy if India win the tournament. Naqvi is the Asian Cricket Council president as well as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s Interior Minister. The BCCI’s position on a potential trophy presentation involving Naqvi has not been made public.

Why Is the Trophy Presentation an Issue?

The issue follows last year’s men’s Asia Cup presentation controversy, when India’s players did not accept the trophy from Naqvi after winning the tournament amid strained relations between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military tensions. Naqvi subsequently walked away with the trophy, which has still not been handed over to the champions. 

Could the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Avoid a Repeat?

One possible way of avoiding a repeat of last year’s situation would be for Naqvi not to be the official handing over the trophy, with another ACC official instead performing the presentation. However, no such arrangement has been officially confirmed and the BCCI is understood to be taking a wait-and-watch approach until the situation arises. 

India Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Campaign

India will begin their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand on August 30. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian side, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice-captain. Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the tournament with a high-grade hamstring tear, while Pratika Rawal has been named as her replacement. 

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Date Revealed — Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Trophy to Women in Blue if They Win?
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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Date Revealed — Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Trophy to Women in Blue if They Win?
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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Date Revealed — Will Mohsin Naqvi Hand Trophy to Women in Blue if They Win?
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