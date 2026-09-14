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Home > Sports News > Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium – Watch Video

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium – Watch Video

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Indian fans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium were heard chanting "Trophy chor Naqvi" after the Indian women's team were once again not presented with the Asia Cup trophy despite winning the title on Sunday. India defeated Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, but the official trophy presentation did not take place after the Indian team refused to accept the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant 'Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor' After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium - Watch Video
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant 'Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor' After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium - Watch Video

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 12:06 IST

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian fans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium were heard chanting “Trophy chor Naqvi” after the Indian women’s team were once again not presented with the Asia Cup trophy despite winning the title on Sunday. India defeated Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, but the official trophy presentation did not take place after the Indian team refused to accept the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Watch Video: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor Naqvi’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai Stadium

Videos showing Indian fans chanting “Trophy chor Naqvi” after Mohsin Naqvi left the Dubai International Cricket Stadium have surfaced on social media. The chants came shortly after the controversial Women’s Asia Cup 2026 trophy presentation.

As Mohsin Naqvi left the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after the presentation ceremony, Indian fans were heard chanting “Trophy chor Naqvi”. Videos of the chants quickly went viral on social media, with the episode adding another chapter to the controversy surrounding India’s Asia Cup trophy presentation.

Why Did India Refuse to Accept the Women’s Asia Cup Trophy?

India coach Amol Muzumdar confirmed after the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final that the decision not to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Muzumdar said the Indian team stood by the BCCI’s decision and considered the tournament officially over after being declared champions.

Muzumdar also admitted that he did not know when or how the Indian team would eventually receive the Asia Cup trophy. The Indian players, however, celebrated their title triumph after defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

What Did BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Say?

“Our men’s team won the Asia Cup a year and a half ago. And our whole situation, since the April 2025 Pahalgam incident, changed after that. So, after that, there was pressure on us from our citizens that we shouldn’t keep any relations with our neighboring country and not play cricket with them. But our government has a policy that we must play against every country in multinational tournaments,” BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Controversy Repeats

The latest episode brought back memories of the controversy surrounding the men’s Asia Cup final in 2025, when India’s men’s team also did not receive the trophy after a standoff involving Mohsin Naqvi. The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final has now seen a similar situation, with India winning the title but leaving the official presentation without accepting the trophy.

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium – Watch Video
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium – Watch Video
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium – Watch Video
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium – Watch Video
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium – Watch Video
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Indian Fans Chant ‘Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor’ After Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai International Stadium – Watch Video

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