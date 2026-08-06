Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Schedule: When Is India vs Pakistan? Check Full Fixtures And Teams Participating

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the schedule for the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on August 6, Thursday. While the eight-team tournament commences on August 28, the fixture between India and Pakistan is bound to attract plenty of eyeballs. When is the fixture between India and Pakistan. Check out the full schedule in this article.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: When is the India-Pakistan clash?

The clash between the arch-rivals is slated to take place on September 5, Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. All the fixtures will take place in Dubai under lights, with the start time booked as 6:30 PM Local Time. The tournament will witness two groups, consisting of four teams. India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong China are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia are in Group B. The final of the eight-team tournament will take place on September 13.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Full Fixtures

28 August: Thailand vs Hong Kong, China

29 August: Sri Lanka vs UAE

30 August: India vs Thailand

31 August: Bangladesh vs Indonesia

1 September: Pakistan vs Thailand

2 September: Sri Lanka vs Indonesia

3 September: India vs Hong Kong, China

4 September: UAE vs Indonesia

5 September: India vs Pakistan

6 September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

7 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China

8 September: Bangladesh vs UAE

10 September: Semi-final 1

11 September: Semi-final 2

13 September: Final

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Which team has the most titles and who is the defending champion?

India will arrive into the eight-team event, eyeing their eighth title, having won in 2004, 2005-06, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2022. By contrast, Pakistan are yet to win a single title. The only time India locked horns against Pakistan in the T20 version of Asia Cup was in 2022 when the Women in Blue prevailed by 16 runs. Their most recent meeting was during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 and India emerged triumphant by 64 runs, continuing their winning momentum against the opposition.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are the defending champions as they stunned India in the 2024 edition’s final hosted by the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. Despite setting a formidable total of 165 for victory, the home side won by eight wickets as many balls to spare, thanks to brilliance from captain Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69*).