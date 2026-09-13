LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title

India capped off their perfect Asia Cup 2026 campaign by saving their best for the final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 13, Sunday.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 23:58 IST

IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: India capped off their perfect Asia Cup 2026 campaign by saving their best for the final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 13, Sunday. After Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got the Women in Blue put Sri Lanka to the sword with a massive opening stand, Shree Charani ran through the Island nation’s batting unit to hammer them by 72 runs in the tournament-decider. In the process, they also avenged the defeat in the final to Sri Lanka suffered two years ago.

IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma get India off to a perfect start

With Harmanpreet Kaur winning the toss and opting to bat first, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put Sri Lanka on the back foot with some expansive and enterprising stroke play. Shafali raced to a 24-ball half-century, raising it off only 21 deliveries in the eighth over of the innings with a boundary. With the opening pair raising the 100-run partnership in the 11th over of the innings, it proved to be their sixth century-partnership in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Mandhana’s fifty came off 35 balls, making it her 36th half-century in the format.

You Might Be Interested In

Sri Lanka got their first breakthrough in the 13th over of the innings as Shafali played a tired shot as Chamudi Praboda dismissed her for 68. Even as India looked set to pass 200, Mandhana sacrificed her wicket after a terrible mix-up with captain Harmanpreet. By contrast, Harmanpreet perished for a run-a-ball 14 as Richa Ghosh (17) and Gunalan Kamalini (15*) chipped in with crucial contributions to lift their side to 183/5 in 20 overs.

IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Chamari Athapaththu top scores but spinners too much to handle for Sri Lanka

The Women in Blue struck in the first over as Imesha Dulani lost her wicket to Kranti Gaud. Despite Chamari Athapaththu striking some lusty blows, the Lankans struggled to keep up with the required run-rate and eventually crumbled under pressure.

From a reasonable 86/3, Sri Lanka crashed to 111 all out after playing their full 20 overs. Charani snaffled figures of 4-1-20-3, while Deepti Sharma took a haul of 4-0-19-3. Gaud, Shafali and Rawat took one scalp each.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title
Tags: IND W vs SL WIndia National Womens Cricket TeamSri Lanka National Womens Cricket TeamWomens Asia CupWomens Asia Cup 2026

RELATED News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Junior Hockey Team After Winning 6th World Cup Title

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained

F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Proteas Complete 3-0 Series Sweep After 9-Wicket Win

LATEST NEWS

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title

Bijnor YouTuber Showed Village’s Broken Roads, Then Was Allegedly Beaten And Chased To Police Station: Here’s What Happened

Fact Check: Did Iran President Pezeshkian Touch A Hindu Saint’s Feet? Viral Video Has A Different Story

60 Girls, Viral Videos And A Campus In Chaos: What Really Happened At Chandigarh University In 2022?

Dalit Teen Was Humiliated In Maharashtra’s Beed, Viral Video Sparked Public Outrage: Here’s What Happened

CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Proteas Complete 3-0 Series Sweep After 9-Wicket Win

IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan

Girl Went To Sleep After Dinner, Family Found Her Dead In The Morning And A Snake In Her Bed

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma And Shree Charani Star As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 72 Runs In Dubai To Lift Their 8th Title

QUICK LINKS