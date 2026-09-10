Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final

India produced a brilliant all-round performance to thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (Sep 10), securing their place in the final. The defending champions have once again booked their place in the title clash. India’s victory secured their place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, with the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan determining their opponents.

India Reach Another Final

Put in to bat, India posted 149/6 in 20 overs, with opener Shafali Verma anchoring the innings with a fluent 64 off 40 balls. Her knock included seven fours and three sixes and came at a strike rate of 160.00. Shafali found support from Pratika Rawal, who scored 20 off 24 balls, before captain Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with an unbeaten 24 off 28 balls. Kaur struck two sixes during her stay at the crease.

Richa Ghosh provided a late impetus with 21 off 16 balls, including two sixes, while Deepti Sharma added a quick 13 off six deliveries, hitting a four and a six to help India finish strongly. Smriti Mandhana made two off five balls, while Bharti Fulmali was run out without scoring.

For Bangladesh, Sultana Khatun was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan claimed one wicket each.

Bangladesh Fail to Chase 150

Chasing 150, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum as India’s bowlers kept the pressure on. Dilara Akter made 21 off 26 balls, while captain Nigar Sultana made 19 off 17 balls. Sobhana Mostary contributed 18 off 24, and Juairiya Ferdous scored 14 off 18. India’s spinners played a decisive role, with Deepti Sharma claiming 3/26 in four overs, while Shree Charani returned 1/14 from her four overs. Bangladesh were eventually restricted to 109/7 in 20 overs, falling 40 runs short of India’s target.

(With Inputs From Agencies)