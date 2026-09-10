LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final

India produced a brilliant all-round performance to thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (Sep 10), securing their place in the final. The defending champions have once again booked their place in the title clash. India's victory secured their place in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, with the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan determining their opponents.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 23:57 IST

India produced a brilliant all-round performance to thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (Sep 10), securing their place in the final. The defending champions have once again booked their place in the title clash. India’s victory secured their place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, with the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan determining their opponents.

India Reach Another Final

Put in to bat, India posted 149/6 in 20 overs, with opener Shafali Verma anchoring the innings with a fluent 64 off 40 balls. Her knock included seven fours and three sixes and came at a strike rate of 160.00. Shafali found support from Pratika Rawal, who scored 20 off 24 balls, before captain Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with an unbeaten 24 off 28 balls. Kaur struck two sixes during her stay at the crease.

You Might Be Interested In

Richa Ghosh provided a late impetus with 21 off 16 balls, including two sixes, while Deepti Sharma added a quick 13 off six deliveries, hitting a four and a six to help India finish strongly. Smriti Mandhana made two off five balls, while Bharti Fulmali was run out without scoring. 

For Bangladesh, Sultana Khatun was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan claimed one wicket each. 

Bangladesh Fail to Chase 150

Chasing 150, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum as India’s bowlers kept the pressure on. Dilara Akter made 21 off 26 balls, while captain Nigar Sultana made 19 off 17 balls. Sobhana Mostary contributed 18 off 24, and Juairiya Ferdous scored 14 off 18. India’s spinners played a decisive role, with Deepti Sharma claiming 3/26 in four overs, while Shree Charani returned 1/14 from her four overs. Bangladesh were eventually restricted to 109/7 in 20 overs, falling 40 runs short of India’s target.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

RELATED News

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League Match Prediction: Can Harry Kane and Co Start on Winning Note? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Why Was Arun Jaitley Stadium Opener Under Threat of Postponement? DDCA Provides Big Update

IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

IND-W vs BAN-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Bangladesh Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

LATEST NEWS

Couple Viral Video: Intimate MMS Leak Spreads Online; What Is The Truth?

BRICS Summit 2026: 120 Trains Hit By Restrictions, 26 Cancelled, Over 25 Diverted In Delhi | Check Full List Of Trains

The Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Chhath Puja To The Big Screen With Sidharth Malhotra

Gorakhpur Girls Hostel Video: Warden Installs Mobile Camera Inside Bathroom, Faces Police Probe

Nikah, Pheras Or Both? How Hindu And Muslim Traditions Came Together Differently In Bollywood Weddings

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

After Strait Of Hormuz, Shipping Disruption In Red Sea? What Next After Houthis Seize Crucial Al Mocha Port In Yemen

Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking: Don’t Let Confirmed Tickets Turn Into Last-Minute Travel Stress

Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

Payal Gaming Viral MMS: Is The 19-Minute Viral Video Real Or Fake? Full Controversy Explained

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final

QUICK LINKS