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Home > Sports News > Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Mithali Raj To Become Leading Run-Getter In International Cricket | Check Top 5 List

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Mithali Raj To Become Leading Run-Getter In International Cricket | Check Top 5 List

Star Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana has climbed to the top of the leading run-getters list as far as international cricket is concerned. With a tally of 10869 runs, she has edged out the legendary Mithali Raj to become the top run-getter in the international arena across formats.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Mithali Raj To Become Leading Run-Getter In International Cricket | Check Top 5 List. (Image Credits: X)
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Mithali Raj To Become Leading Run-Getter In International Cricket | Check Top 5 List. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 22:21 IST

IND-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Star Indian women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana has climbed to the top of the leading run-getters list as far as international cricket is concerned. With a tally of 10869 runs, she has edged out the legendary Mithali Raj to become the top run-getter in the international arena across formats. The elegant left-hander did so during the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong China on September 3, Thursday in Dubai.

IND-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Who is in the Top 4 behind Smriti Mandhana?

1) Smriti Mandhana

As mentioned above, Mandhana is now the leading run-getter in women’s international cricket with 10869 runs. She cracked a whirlwind 124 off only 64 deliveries, laced with 14 fours and seven sixes at the Dubai International Stadium as it lifted India to 193/5 in 20 overs.

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2) Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj is arguably one of the best Indian cricketers produced across the women’s and men’s game. The veteran’s international career lasted a staggering 23 years and featured in 232 ODIs, 12 Tests and 89 T20Is. She continues to be an inspiration for several women not only in India but also overseas in choosing the sport professionally. She occupies the second spot with 10868 runs, one behind Mandhana.

3) Suzie Bates

New Zealand’s legendary cricketer Suzie Bates comes third with a tally of 10740 runs. Bates, who has also captained the White Ferns, remains the leading run-getter for them in T20Is and ODIs. Bates is also the highest run-scorer in T20Is overall. She retired from international cricket following the White Ferns’ exit from the T20 World Cup earlier this year as they failed to successfully defend their crown.

4) Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte Edwards made her international debut at the tender age of 16 and continued to serve England cricket for 20 years, featuring in 23 Tests, 191 ODIs and 95 T20Is. She also captained the national side to World Cup and Ashes success in 2006. She is fourth in the list with 10273 runs.

5) Stefanie Taylor

West Indies all-rounder Stefanie Taylor is the only other active international cricketer on the list. A former ODI captain, she burst onto the international scene at only 17 years of age, hammering a 49-ball 90 on T20I debut against Ireland in 2008. She played a crucial role in stunning Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup final with a crucial 59. Taylor occupies the fifth spot in the list with 10007 runs.

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Mithali Raj To Become Leading Run-Getter In International Cricket | Check Top 5 List
Tags: IND-W vs HKG-WMithali Rajsmriti mandhanasuzie-batesWomens Asia CupWomens Asia Cup 2026

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