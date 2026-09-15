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Home > Sports News > Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has broken silence on Indian women's cricket team's refusal to accept the Women's Asia Cup 2026 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X/X)
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 19:35 IST

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has broken silence on Indian women’s cricket team’s refusal to accept the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi. The MEA has clearly distanced itself from the issue, stressing that it falls under the purview of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Why did the Indian women’s team refuse to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi?

Notably, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India were not present on the stage during the post-match presentation ceremony after winning the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final on Sunday, as the team refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi amid tensions over cross-border terrorism and the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The women’s team’s decision not to receive the trophy from Naqvi mirrors a similar move by India’s men’s side nearly a year ago, following their Men’s Asia Cup triumph in September last year.


On Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing a biweekly press briefing in the national capital, was asked whether the matter fell under the ministry’s administrative purview. Responding to the query, Jaiswal said:

“The matter falls under the BCCI’s purview and comes within its jurisdiction.”


During the post-match presentation ceremony, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu received the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, but Indian players were absent from the stage. There were no visuals of Team India lifting the trophy or celebrating with it, as the broadcast shifted back to the studio after Sri Lanka’s presentation. However, before the presentation ceremony started, Team India was in a huddle of their own, with their head coach Amol Muzumdar addressing the team and the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla giving the ‘Fielder of the Match’ medal to pacer Nandani Sharma, who took two catches in the match. Saikia spoke to the players and congratulated the team on their win.


India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and produced a strong all-round performance in the final, posting 183/5 before restricting Sri Lanka to 111 to lift their eighth Asia Cup title. Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma forged a 129-run partnership that became the bedrock of their total of 183 runs. Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma shared seven wickets between them, with the former taking four scalps.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi
Tags: Mohsin NaqviWomens Asia CupWomens Asia Cup 2026

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi
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