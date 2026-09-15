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Home > Sports News > Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf backed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi's call of walking over the trophy after the Indian women's team chose not to collect it from him following the Asia Cup 2026 triumph.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says 'Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser', Backs Mohsin Naqvi. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X/X)
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says 'Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser', Backs Mohsin Naqvi. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 20:14 IST

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf backed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi’s call of walking over the trophy after the Indian women’s team chose not to collect it from him following the Asia Cup 2026 triumph. Yousuf took to X and put out a strong yet distasteful tweet to showcase his support for Naqvi.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: What Mohammad Yousuf said after the Indian team refused to collect the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi?

With Naqvi serving as not only the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Harmanpreet Kaur and co. refused to come to the stage to collect the trophy from him. Later, India’s coach Amul Mazumdar reasoned that it’s a stand taken by the BCCI and the contingent had to abide by the same. It mirrors the move taken by the male counterparts, who also refused to do the same after the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 final. The Indian players haven’t been shaking hands with the Pakistani players either at the time of toss or after the match. At present, both the women’s and men’s Asia Cup trophies in the ACC office in Dubai, it remains uncertain when will both the teams get it. Hence, Yousuf, 52, tweeted:

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When national pride turns into arrogance, victory brings no reward. A team may win, but a nation without humility remains a loser! no trophy, only heels on heads.”

The reason behind India not collecting the trophy from Naqvi is owing to the Pahalgam terror attack in early 2025 that killed 26 residents, which was sponsored by Pakistan’s terrorist groups. While both India and Pakistan both were at odds, tensions have only deepened since that horrific incident.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India thrash Sri Lanka to win their 8th title

Despite the controversy, it’s worth remembering that the team competing in the final against India was Sri Lanka, who couldn’t turn up on the day.

Half-centuries from Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were integral in taking the Women in Blue to a formidable total of 183. In response, Sri Lanka folded for 111 as Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma shared seven wickets them, with the former taking four.

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi
Tags: mohammad yousufMohsin Naqviwomen's t20 world cup 2026Womens T20 World Cup

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi
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