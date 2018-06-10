Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in the final match of Women's Asia Cup final 2018 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, June 10. It was the first time that Bangladesh entered the final round and lifted the title against arch-rival India. After the match, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blamed the poor batting for title defeat.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday, June 10, blamed the batting failure for the defeat against Bangladesh in the final match of Women’s Asia Cup 2018. The match was played at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. After a 3 wicket defeat, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that title clash was full of pressure and players had to control their nerves. There was nothing much in the wicket but are batting line-up failed to make a big total. In the starting of the match, Bangladesh won the toss and invited women in blue to bat first.

It was an unfortunate day for the Indian side as they lost early wickets and managed to score only 112 runs in limited 20 overs. Except for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur no other batter did well and early breakthroughs helped Bangladesh to restrict India.

What a finish! Two needed off the last ball and Jahanara Alam gets them! 👏👏 Bangladesh defeat India to win the women's T20 Asia Cup! 🏆#AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/cQjVyB9Ktb — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 56 runs off 42 balls with help of 7 boundaries. It was not so easy for Bangladesh to chase the total as leg-spinner Poonam Yadav kept the hopes alive for team India with regular breakthroughs. Poonam Yadav took 4 wickets for only 9 runs with an economy rate of 2.25.

Bangladesh defeat India for the second time in the women's T20 Asia Cup, this time in the final! 🏆 REPORT ➡️ https://t.co/4XY6hWbr3a pic.twitter.com/d8JybZLUlO — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2018

But the hard-working efforts were not enough to dodge the defeat. The match was a nail-biting encounter as Bangladesh chased the total on the last ball of their innings. Tail-ender Jahanara Alam finished the match by scoring 2 runs off the last ball.

Match highlights:

India— 112/9 (Harmanpreet Kaur 56; Rumana Ahmed 2/22, Khadija Tul Kubra 2/23).

Bangladesh— 113/7 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 27, Rumana Ahmed 23; Poonam Yadav 4/9, Harmanpreet Kaur 2/19)

India Women Squad Playing XI:

Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh Women Squad Playing XI:

Shamima Sultana (wk), Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Sanjida Islam, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (c), Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter

