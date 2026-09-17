Asian Games 2026: Pakistan Survive Major Thailand Scare, Win By 3 Wickets to Reach Women’s Cricket Semifinals

Women’s Asian Games Cricket 2026: Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, avoided a mighty scare in the Women’s Asian Games 2026 second quarter-final against Thailand on September 17, Thursday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. A rain-shortened contest saw only 11 overs bowled per side as Pakistan narrowly kept themselves in the game by chasing down a stiff target of 92.

Women’s Asian Games 2026: Fatima Sana shines with the ball for Pakistan

Similar to their forgettable Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign, where Fatima Sana stood out with the ball, the Pakistan captain was once again the shining light for their side. The all-rounder emerged as the pick of their bowlers with figures of 3-0-22-2, including that of Nannapat Koncharoenkai, who top-scored with 49 off the 38 balls faced, laced with seven boundaries. Although Thailand lost their first wicket in the second over as Sana got the better of Natthakan Chantham, they still bounced back with a 65-run stand. It formed the neucleus of a strong total of 91/4 in 11 overs as Thailand retained hopes of a massive upset and a possible path to the semi-final.

Women’s Asian Games 2026: Fatima Sana chips in with a crucial cameo with the bat

The brisk opening partnership of 36 between Gul Feroza and Shawaal Zulfiqar was the catalyst behind a nervy yet successful run-chase. Zulfiqar (25) top-scored with 25 off 14 deliveries and was one of the only four batters to reach double figures. Sana made 21 off 13 deliveries with three fours and a maximum before being dismissed in the ninth over of the innings.

It all came down to 16 runs off the final two overs Tuba Hasan’s six and a four gave Pakistan a big relief. With the final over requiring Pakistan to only get four runs, Pakistan did it by taking four singles off the first four deliveries to complete the run-chase. With Bangladesh also advancing, it remains to be seen who between Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Japan and India join Pakistan and Bangladesh in the semi-finals.