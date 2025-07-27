Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

Spain defeated England in the 2023 World Cup final, so fans will be curious to see how Wiegman’s team will line up for this difficult test. The Lionesses are aiming to “continue their legacy” and avoid being a “flash in the pan” as they get ready to play world champions Spain in the Euro 2025 final in Basel, according to England captain Leah Williamson.

Sarina Wiegman’s team is aiming for back-to-back European titles following their victory at Euro 2022 three years ago, and they have the historic chance to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title.

Team news

In the knockout stages, England had to make incredible comebacks to upset Sweden and then Italy. Michelle Agyemang’s thrilling equaliser and Chloe Kelly’s penalty rebound propelled the Lionesses to their third straight final. A blow to the ankle sustained by striker Lauren James during the victory over Italy raised some concerns. On the eve of the final, however, the 23-year-old trained, and Wiegman has stated that she anticipates having all 23 players available on Sunday. Although England’s midfield had trouble moving the ball fast enough against Italy, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, and Ella Toone are expected to stay.

After serving a one-game suspension, centre-back Laia Aleixandri and Spain captain Irene Parades should be returned to the defensive lineup. Spain’s midfield three will feature two Ballon d’Or winners: Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, who will be joined by the equally outstanding Patri Guijarro in an all-Barcelona core unit.

Cata Coll will start in goal after making a crucial double save to save Spain against Germany at the conclusion of normal time. Olga Carmona, who scored Spain’s goal in the 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final, and Ona Batlle, a former Manchester United defender, will play full-back.

Predicted lineups

Possible Spain starting lineup: Caldentey, Gonzalez, Pina; Guijarro, Bonmati, Putellas; Parades, Aleixandri, Carmona; Coll; Batlle.

Possible England starting lineup: Hampton; Mead, Toone, Hemp; Russo; Bronze, Williamson, Morgan, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway.

When and where to watch the match?

Fans would have access to FanCode to watch the match, which would begin at 9:30 PM (IST).

Also Read: Premier League Summer Series: Manchester United Defeats West Ham 2-1