Home > Sports > Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

World champions Spain earned their first European final when Aitana Bonmati scored in extra-time to seal a 1-0 victory against Germany in Zurich. This, in turn, sets up an exciting rematch on 20 August of England versus Spain in the 2023 World Cup final.

The Lionesses will be aiming for revenge as they defend their title against Spain, who are hoping for their first Euros title after beating England 1-0 in Sydney 2 years ago in the World Cup.
The Lionesses will be aiming for revenge as they defend their title against Spain, who are hoping for their first Euros title after beating England 1-0 in Sydney 2 years ago in the World Cup.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 27, 2025 10:30:39 IST

Spain defeated England in the 2023 World Cup final, so fans will be curious to see how Wiegman’s team will line up for this difficult test. The Lionesses are aiming to “continue their legacy” and avoid being a “flash in the pan” as they get ready to play world champions Spain in the Euro 2025 final in Basel, according to England captain Leah Williamson.

Sarina Wiegman’s team is aiming for back-to-back European titles following their victory at Euro 2022 three years ago, and they have the historic chance to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title.

Team news

In the knockout stages, England had to make incredible comebacks to upset Sweden and then Italy. Michelle Agyemang’s thrilling equaliser and Chloe Kelly’s penalty rebound propelled the Lionesses to their third straight final. A blow to the ankle sustained by striker Lauren James during the victory over Italy raised some concerns. On the eve of the final, however, the 23-year-old trained, and Wiegman has stated that she anticipates having all 23 players available on Sunday. Although England’s midfield had trouble moving the ball fast enough against Italy, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, and Ella Toone are expected to stay.

After serving a one-game suspension, centre-back Laia Aleixandri and Spain captain Irene Parades should be returned to the defensive lineup. Spain’s midfield three will feature two Ballon d’Or winners: Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, who will be joined by the equally outstanding Patri Guijarro in an all-Barcelona core unit.

Cata Coll will start in goal after making a crucial double save to save Spain against Germany at the conclusion of normal time. Olga Carmona, who scored Spain’s goal in the 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final, and Ona Batlle, a former Manchester United defender, will play full-back.

Predicted lineups

Possible Spain starting lineup: Caldentey, Gonzalez, Pina; Guijarro, Bonmati, Putellas; Parades, Aleixandri, Carmona; Coll; Batlle.

Possible England starting lineup: Hampton; Mead, Toone, Hemp; Russo; Bronze, Williamson, Morgan, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway.

When and where to watch the match?

Fans would have access to FanCode to watch the match, which would begin at 9:30 PM (IST).

Also Read: Premier League Summer Series: Manchester United Defeats West Ham 2-1

Tags: predicted lineupsSpain vs Engalndwhen and where to watchwomens eurowomens euro 2025womens euro final

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: Mohammad Azharuddin Slams BCCI’s Decision
Premier League Summer Series: Manchester United Defeats West Ham 2-1
Can Rishabh Pant Overcome Injury And Bat On Day 5 of IND vs ENG Test?
No Lionel Messi, No Party: Inter Miami vs Cincinnati Ends 0-0
India vs England 4th Test Day 5: Manchester Weather Forecast – Can Rain Save India from Series Defeat?

LATEST NEWS

Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game
NCERT To Prepare Special Module On Operation Sindoor For Classes 3 To 12
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report
Online Ludo Scam: Religion Conversion Racket Bursts Involving Pakistani Link
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Trailer Released: Action-Packed Spy Thriller Gets Thumbs Up From Fans
Johnny Depp And Alice Cooper Honour Ozzy Osbourne With Emotional Performance At London’s O2 Arena
K-Drama S Line’s Explosive Ending Explained, Will There Be A Season 2?
Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?