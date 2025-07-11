LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Sports > Women’s Euro 2025: Spain Beats Italy, Belgium Eliminates Portugal

Women’s Euro 2025: Spain Beats Italy, Belgium Eliminates Portugal

Spain completes a comeback victory thanks to a goal from Patricia Guijarro, while Italy advances to the Euro 2025 knockout stage despite losing. At the hour mark, Del Castillo was removed, but the damage had already done. She set up the second goal, scored the first, and might have won the match ball if she had stayed on for the whole ninety minutes.

Italy and Spain both advance from Group B. On July 18, the 2024 World Cup champions will play Switzerland in the quarterfinals, while the Italians will play Norway in Geneva two days earlier. Portugal lost to Belgium in their last group stage match, ending their slim prospects of making it to the quarterfinals of Euro 2025.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 03:01:44 IST

Belgium receives their first points of the competition with to a late Cayman winner, as Portugal fails to pull off their miracle. The Portugal players’ cheeks start to well up with tears. They didn’t imagine the night would finish like this. They never really gave themselves a chance tonight, but it was always going to be difficult to push Italy into the second qualifying slot.

The family of the Italian players are rejoicing as Le Azzurre advanced to the knockout stages, despite their team’s loss to Spain. When the players approached them after the game to thank them for their steadfast support, there were many whoops, cheers, and scarf waves. They will next play Norway in Geneva.

How are things going in the quarterfinals?

Norway will play Italy on Wednesday, July 16 in Geneva. One of the two dark horses in the tournament will advance to the semifinals. On Friday, July 18, Spain will play Switzerland in Bern.  It should be an exciting match between the world champions and the hosts.

Italy is picking up tips from past contests. They have a lot more players who play for multiple clubs, which is an intriguing aspect. They are growing and achieving results thanks to the relationships they make on the field. 

When Spain faced Italy, it was a collision of two opposing ideologies. As expected, the defending world champions dominated the ball and had 77% of the possession in the first half. Italy, on the other hand, continued to play straightforward, counterattacking football, which surprisingly caused La Roja enough problems. Italy was patient and made an effort to respond with the few counterattacks they managed to create, but the quality difference between the two teams was too much to overcome.  It seems certain that the third would be scored in the closing minutes, and Esther Gonzalez connected to an inch-perfect cross from Putellas to score the game-winning goal with a classic poacher’s finish.  It was her fourth goal in three games thus far in an amazing tournament. 

Although Portugal’s campaign is coming to an end, there were several noteworthy moments in their performance.  When the chances came, they drove forward with purpose, remained compact, and shown poise with the ball. Although Telma Encarnacao’s equalizer was a well-earned reward for their perseverance, Belgium struck as they attempted to score a late victory of their own.  This team demonstrated genuine development and tenacity tonight, traits that will help them in the future. 

UEFA’s Technical Observer Group has selected Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert the Player of the Match.

Also Read: Diogo Jota: Liverpool To Retire Number 20 Shirt

Tags: belgium vs portugalquarter finalsspain vs italyWomen Euro

More News

Did Wimbledon Players Always Wear White? The Origin of Tennis’ Most Iconic Tradition Decoded
Women’s Euro 2025: Spain Beats Italy, Belgium Eliminates Portugal
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Were There Any ‘Dangerous Goods’ On Air India Flight? Probe Report Reveals The Truth
Diogo Jota: Liverpool To Retire Number 20 Shirt
‘Why Did You Cut Off?’, Asked One Pilot, Reveals Air India Crash Probe Report, This is What The Second Pilot Said Seconds Before Deadly Tragedy
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Preliminary Report Reveals Both Engines Shut Down Within Seconds After Takeoff
Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Joins Bjorn Borg And Rafael Nadal On Elite List
Justin Bieber On New Surprise Album Swag Puts A Full Stop To Divorce Rumours But Addresses Marriage Struggles
Gervonta Davis Arrested: Boxer Jailed On Domestic Violence Charge In Florida
Here’s Why Anurag Kashyap Thinks Ananya Panday Changed After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Struggle’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?