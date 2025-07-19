LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Home > Sports > Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups

Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups

France's chances of winning a major tournament for the first time are genuine, and overcoming Germany, who were unsteady in the group stage and fell 4-1 to Sweden to finish as runners-up, will be a significant test of their abilities.

In the group stages, France defeated England, the Netherlands, and Wales, and they have now won 11 straight games.
In the group stages, France defeated England, the Netherlands, and Wales, and they have now won 11 straight games.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 12:51:42 IST

Germany and France rematch their 2022 semi-final matchup in the final quarterfinal of the Women’s Euros. With the UEFA Nations League semi-final match approaching, the two teams will also face off in a two-leg playoff match. France won all three games and finished the “Group of Death” at the top of the standings. Nevertheless, out of the three group winners who all earned maximum points, only Spain advanced to the semi-finals.

Germany’s defensive vulnerability was evident as they gave up four goals in the last group match against Sweden, despite having an outstanding start. Additionally, with Carlotta Wamser’s red card against Sweden and Giulia Gwinn’s injury that ended the competition, Christian Wuck will not have the two left-sided fullbacks.

After a solid second half performance last week, Kathrin Hendrich, a seasoned centre-back, is likely to make her maiden start. Playing out of her normal position, however, will make defending Sandy Baltimore difficult.

Even though Wuck has a plethora of talented players at his disposal, the German offence hasn’t yet reached its deadly peak this tournament. They have shown hints of their genius. This team’s speed and directness are demonstrated by Jule Brand’s and Klara Buhl’s abilities to stretch defenders in their opening match against Sweden. They will be observing the very young French central defensive duo in addition to Lea Schuller’s natural ability to score goals, especially if Griedge Mbock is not available.

When and where to watch?

The match begins at 12:30 AM (IST). Fancode would be streaming the match.

Probable lineups 

Potential members of the French XI include Peyraud-Magnin, De Almeida, Sombath, Mbock, Bacha, Geyoro, Jean-Francois, Karchaoui, and Cascarino, Katoto, and Baltimore.

Potential Germany starting lineup: Senss, Nusken; Brand, Dallmann, Buhl; Schuller; Linder, Minge, Knaak, Kett

Young center-backs Alice Sombath and Thiniba Samoura have shown promise for France, but captain Griedge Mbock is expected to return. Alongside striker Marie-Antoinette Katato, wingers Sandy Baltimore and Delphine Cascarino have been extremely dangerous throughout the competition. With regular starter and captain Giulia Gwinn out for the tournament due to a knee injury, Germany needs to reorganise their defence after right defender Carlotta Wamser was sent off for handball during the loss to Sweden.

Also Read: Real Madrid Prodigy Endrick Stuns Fans With Wedding News

Tags: Germany vs Francehome-hero-pos-4predicted lineupsQuarter Final Women Eurowhere to watchWomen Euro

More News

DU UG Admissions 2025: First Seat Allotment List to Be Released Today at 5 PM
India-US Trade Deal: Latest Updates From The Fifth Round Of Talks
Shah Rukh Khan Injured On ‘King’ Film Set In Mumbai, Shooting Cancelled Till October As He Heads To US For Recovery
NTSB Chair Slams Speculation Over Fuel-Switch Error In Air India Flight 171 Crash
Prayagraj: Rising Ganga-Yamuna Water Levels Submerge Sangam Ghats
BTS’ Jin Bursts Into Laughter as ARMY Recalls Viral Coldplay Concert Cheating Couple
Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls: Predicted Lineups, Where And When To Watch
Sangeeta Bijlani’s Pune Farmhouse Burgled, Vandilised, Police Launch Investigation
Four Non-Hindu Employees Suspended By Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Why Is Japan Moving Fukushima Radioactive Soil To The Prime Minister’s Office?
Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups
Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups
Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups
Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?