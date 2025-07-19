Women’s Euro Quarter Final Germany vs France: Where To Watch, Predicted Lineups

Germany and France rematch their 2022 semi-final matchup in the final quarterfinal of the Women’s Euros. With the UEFA Nations League semi-final match approaching, the two teams will also face off in a two-leg playoff match. France won all three games and finished the “Group of Death” at the top of the standings. Nevertheless, out of the three group winners who all earned maximum points, only Spain advanced to the semi-finals.

Germany’s defensive vulnerability was evident as they gave up four goals in the last group match against Sweden, despite having an outstanding start. Additionally, with Carlotta Wamser’s red card against Sweden and Giulia Gwinn’s injury that ended the competition, Christian Wuck will not have the two left-sided fullbacks.

After a solid second half performance last week, Kathrin Hendrich, a seasoned centre-back, is likely to make her maiden start. Playing out of her normal position, however, will make defending Sandy Baltimore difficult.

Even though Wuck has a plethora of talented players at his disposal, the German offence hasn’t yet reached its deadly peak this tournament. They have shown hints of their genius. This team’s speed and directness are demonstrated by Jule Brand’s and Klara Buhl’s abilities to stretch defenders in their opening match against Sweden. They will be observing the very young French central defensive duo in addition to Lea Schuller’s natural ability to score goals, especially if Griedge Mbock is not available.

When and where to watch?

The match begins at 12:30 AM (IST). Fancode would be streaming the match.

Probable lineups

Potential members of the French XI include Peyraud-Magnin, De Almeida, Sombath, Mbock, Bacha, Geyoro, Jean-Francois, Karchaoui, and Cascarino, Katoto, and Baltimore.

Potential Germany starting lineup: Senss, Nusken; Brand, Dallmann, Buhl; Schuller; Linder, Minge, Knaak, Kett

Young center-backs Alice Sombath and Thiniba Samoura have shown promise for France, but captain Griedge Mbock is expected to return. Alongside striker Marie-Antoinette Katato, wingers Sandy Baltimore and Delphine Cascarino have been extremely dangerous throughout the competition. With regular starter and captain Giulia Gwinn out for the tournament due to a knee injury, Germany needs to reorganise their defence after right defender Carlotta Wamser was sent off for handball during the loss to Sweden.

