Hopes to see Indian Women's Hockey team in the semi-finals of the Women's Hockey World Cup were crushed on Thursday after the team lost quarter-finals against Ireland in a penalty shoot-out 1-3. It was a good game indeed as no side was able to hit a single goal during the entire 70-minute game following which the result had to be decided via a penalty shoot-out.

In a heartbreak for Indian Hockey Fans across the world, Indian Women’s Hockey team lost the quarter-finals of Women’s Hockey World Cup against Ireland on Thursday in a penalty shoot-out 1-3. It was a good game indeed as no side was able to hit a single goal during the entire 70-minute game following which the result had to be decided via a penalty shoot-out. Fans across the world had high hopes from the Indian Women’s Hockey team which had reached to the quarters of the World Championship after 40 years, but couldn’t qualify for the semi-finals.

This is India’s second defeat againt Ireland in the tournament. The team had lost its opening game against Ireland, however following two ties, and defeating Italy in the previous game by 3-0, India’s Women team qualified for the Quuarter finals, sadly, team journey in this tournament ended today.

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli pays back Joe Root with his own mic-drop celebration

During the penalty shoot-out, both the team did not convert the opportunity into a goal in thier first two attemps, however, Ireland took the lead in their third attempt but India couldn’t. Ireland in their 4th and 5th penalty shoot-out successfuly used the opportunity and coverted them into goals and won the game by 3-1. The Indian side was only able to hit a single goal.

However, Indian fans honoured the team with one of the fan saying that may be the final result was not that which poeple were expecting but the indian side put up a great effort and through-out the tournament.

Also Read: Edgbaston Test, Day 2: Hosts restricts Team India at 274 runs, England 09/1 in second innings

The Indian team might have lost the game players effort will definitley inspire the future generation who are aspiring the their career in this sport.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More