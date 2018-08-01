Making the country proud once again, the Indian Women's Hockey team on Tuesday thrashed Italy 3-0 in the ongoing Women's Hockey World Cup to book its place in the quarter-finals. The Indian women's team would be facing Ireland in quarter-finals. The team did not enjoy a good beginning of the tournament after it faced a defeat in its first game against Ireland, however, fighting back to continue in the challenge, the women's hockey team was able to manage two draws against England and USA and finally thrashing Italy out of the tournament in the knock out game today.

Making the country proud once again, the Indian Women’s Hockey team on Tuesday thrashed Italy 3-0 in the ongoing Women’s Hockey World Cup to book its place in the quarter-finals. The Indian women’s team would be facing Ireland in quarter-finals. The team did not enjoy a good beginning of the tournament after it faced a defeat in its first game against Ireland, however, fighting back to continue in the challenge, the women’s hockey team was able to manage two draws against England and USA and finally thrashing Italy out of the tournament in the knock out game today. The team will now once again face Ireland in the quarter-final match.

It’s nothing less than a dream coming true for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team which has entered in the quarter-finals of the world cup after 40 years. The Indian team was on a do or a die situation before today’s match as it was a knockout game, however, the team gathered the momentum and thrashed Italy in a stunner 3-0 game.

Proceeding further, India will now face Ireland in the quarter-final game which will be held on Thursday (August 2). This will be the fourth quarter of the tournament.

The Indian team took the first lead in the game in the 9th minute when Lalremsiami gave the team its first relief. With high hopes on the ground, the team managed to continue the status quo and did not Italy to score a goal. It was in the 46th minute when Neha Goyal got the second breakthrough, making India leading with 2-0. The final nail in the coffin was done in the 54th minute when Vandana pushed the third goal for the team, making it lead the game by 3-0 and almost setting the scores for the day.

